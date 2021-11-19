Food City truck driver saves couple from wreck

ABINGDON, Va. — A Food City truck driver has been recognized as a hero for his actions after recently saving a couple from a car wreck.
Todd Hamblin, who has been a truck driver for 40 years, was merging onto I-40 from I-75 when he saw two vehicles collide in front of him. Without giving it a second thought, Hamblin sprang into action, hitting his emergency brakes and rushing toward the upside-down Jeep Cherokee, which was starting to catch fire.
Hamblin had always been curious about what he would do if he ever came across a situation such as the one he did.
“I just think I did something that I would like to think anybody would do,” Hamblin said. “I’d actually seen videos of people running (toward an accident) and asked myself, ‘I wonder if I would do that?’ And in a split second, without thinking, I answered that question.”
A man and a woman were stuck in the car. Hamblin quickly assisted one of the passengers out while alerting other individuals, who had stopped to help, about the woman who was still stuck on the other side.
“I just had to get them out before the vehicle caught on fire,” Hamblin said. “I got him out by myself. When I found out there was somebody else in there, I yelled to the other side, I don’t know who it was, but people on the other side were able to get her out.”
Once Hamblin knew that both the man and the woman were safe and he had given accurate coordinates to the individual making the 911 call, he was quick to get back on the road.
Food City was only made aware of Hamblin’s heroic deed after one of his friends reached out and told them the story.
Greg Sparks, Food City’s chief of operations and senior vice president, said Hamblin exemplifies the hard work and good character that the men and women who work at Food City are all about.
“Most of our customers, when they think about Food City, they think of our stores. But we have a lot of people behind the scenes that are doing good things for our community,” Sparks said. “We are proud that one of our drivers was able to be of assistance in an accident … this is an opportunity for a driver who’s behind the scenes to serve the community and get recognition.”
Sparks, along with CEO Steven C. Smith, Transportation Manager Eric Hearl and Director of Distribution Buddy Honaker, presented Hamblin with a plaque recognizing his heroic deed. Hamblin, who said he is grateful for the recognition, is glad the people are safe and wants others to join in doing good deeds for one another.
“There are good people out there. I think everybody should be for everybody,” Hamblin said. “We are all one person; we need to help people.”