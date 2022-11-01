 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food City to host toy drive

toy drive

This image, taken from the Johnia Berry's website, shows previous toys donated during the 2018 toy drive. Food City is participating in the toy drive again this year. 

Food City stores will again host the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive. This marks the 18th year the retailer has hosted the memorial drive, which began in 2005.

“Johnia was extremely passionate about helping children and Food City is proud to be part of the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive, which donates thousands of toys to needy children in our area each year,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer said. 

The drive will kick-off November 4 and continue through December 3. Specially marked collection containers will be located at area Food City locations throughout the Tri-Cities. The toys are scheduled to be distributed on December 6, the anniversary of Johnia’s death.

The Berry Family have selected a number of local agencies to receive the toys, including Tri-State Children’s Home, Highlands Community Services – IDD Department, Safe Passage Women’s Shelter, Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee, Cumberland Mountain Community Services of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, HOPE Center of Greeneville, Tennessee, local schools in Virginia and Tennessee and many others.

