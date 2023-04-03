ABINGDON, Va. — Longtime NASCAR executive and Twin City native Mike Helton will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race sponsor Food City made that announcement Monday. In this role, Helton will waive the green flag to signal the start of the only dirt race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. This year marks the third time the premier series has raced on the dirt at Bristol.

“While having had the chance to watch a lot of NASCAR races, this is truly a unique honor to have been offered, especially by Food City and at Bristol,” Helton said in a written statement.

A Bristol, Virginia, native, Helton remains one of the most familiar faces in the NASCAR community. He began his leadership career in motorsports in 1980 and was the first person outside the France family to be named NASCAR president in 2000. Helton now serves as a senior advisor to NASCAR.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Helton has served in a number of roles including as a track operator at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, and even raced a little himself before joining NASCAR.

During his time as president, Helton cemented NASCAR’s presence in major markets within the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe. His hard work on the competition side of the sport included a push to increase safety standards — something NASCAR took the lead on and continues to revolutionize today, according to the statement. He was also influential in the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C. — the first such facility owned and operated by a racing sanctioning body.

Helton currently serves as a member of the NASCAR Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors for The NASCAR Foundation. Earlier this year, he received the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Landmark Award.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike back home to Bristol,” Food City President and CEO Steven C. Smith, said. “He has been extremely instrumental in the development of NASCAR and motorsports in general and we’re very proud to have him serve as the honorary starter of Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race. Not only am I proud to call Mike a friend of mine, but he’s also a friend of Food City and a friend of racing.”

Food City marks its 31st year as a sponsor in NASCAR this season, the second-longest string in the sport.

The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 7 p.m., Sunday.