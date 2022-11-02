Food City named Champion of Disability Employer

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) named Food City a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company’s efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

“We would like to thank Food City for their continued partnership and the important work being done to support individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. We greatly appreciate the support of their store managers, human relations coordinators, and other team members throughout Southwest Virginia,” Matthew Herron, job placement counselor for the DARS field offices in Christiansburg and Wytheville, Virginia, said.

In the past five years, Food City has hired more than 70 DARS clients and provided countless trial work experiences for youth and adults.

“Food City is honored to be named a Virginia Champion of Disability Employer. We’re proud to partner with DARS to hire great associates who may not have applied on their own or who may need a little extra help in starting their career. We would like to thank the DARS team for the great work they do supporting individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer said.