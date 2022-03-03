Food City honors Karen Umberger with annual humanitarian award

Food City has selected Karen Umberger of Marion, Virginia as this year’s Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award recipient.

Umberger, a computer room operator at the Marion, Virginia Food City location, is a member of the American Red Cross Disaster team. She has worked for the group the past six years for more than 1,200 hours per year.

A press release announcing the award said Umberger has been deployed to numerous flood and natural disaster areas. Umberger also works fires and other disasters for the Red Cross locally serving on call for 12-hour shifts and typically covering up to three counties. She also helps those in need with temporary accommodations, financial assistance and property damage assessments.

“I really appreciate Food City allowing their volunteers the opportunity to enter this contest in order to provide financial assistance to their charity, Umberger said in the press release. “I feel so honored that I was chosen as the recipient of the Claude Varney Award. Red Cross is such a worthy cause and helps so many people. Thank you, Food City.”

Umberger received an award and a $1,250 contribution to the charity of her choice.

“We are extremely proud of the difference our associates make by devoting their time and talents to the service of other,” Steve Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Our company is committed to providing our associates the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible.”

The Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award was named in memory of former Food City president and board vice-chairman Claude Varney, who served the company for 47 years.

A candidate for the award is chosen from each Food City location then narrowed down to 13 district winners followed by two divisional winners. Phillip Drinnon of Morristown, Tennessee and Olga McCoy of Calhoun, Georgia were the company’s two divisional honorees.