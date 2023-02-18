ABINGDON, Va. — Food City last week recognized three long-time employees for community volunteerism through the Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program.

This year’s Northeast Tennessee-Southwest Virginia district recipients were Jamie Horton, Richard Cox and Jim Watson, according to a written statement. The overall winner will be announced at the end of next week.

“Food City is committed to the communities we serve. Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to assist civic organizations throughout the region and we’re proud to formally recognize their efforts,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, in the statement.

The program is named in memory of former Food City president and board vice-chairman Claude P. Varney, who was well-known for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.

Horton, an assistant manager of Food City’s Eastman Road store in Kingsport, was honored for her 25 years of involvement with the Santa Train.

She assists in procuring 15 tons of merchandise or $300,000 worth of gifts to distribute to children along the Santa Train route each year. This includes handwriting letters to over 175 businesses, vendors, and individuals requesting donations, according to the nomination.

She has established relationships with companies and individuals across the country that donate merchandise and homemade items. She also schedules and recruits hundreds of volunteers for the packing and wrapping of gifts and the actual loading and unloading of the train. In 2017, she won the Ed Moore Santa Train Service award for her years of service to the Santa Train.

Cox is fuel coordinator at Food City’s Erwin, Tenn., store and a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. He volunteers with two veterans groups to help, honor, memorialize and educate, according to the statement.

For the past seven years he has served as the treasurer and storekeeper of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. He helps raise funds used primarily to help maintain the “Lost Boats Memorial” located in Burnsville, N.C., according to the statement. He also helps plan a memorial service to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving on submarines.

He also serves with American Legion, Post 317, serving finance officer and historian. He also serves in ceremonies, funerals, and honor guards and maintains local military memorials. He helps maintain and clean gravesites and placed markers for the WWII soldiers whom the post is named for, The Davis-Sexton Post 317 in Marshall, N.C.

Watson is a truck driver for the Food City distribution center in Abingdon, Va., who has raised over $750,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

His son Cade was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2010 at the age of 10. Jim and his family lived in Memphis for 9 months while Cade received treatment. Watson never received a bill for Cade’s treatment, housing, travel, or food. St. Jude believes all parents should have to worry about is caring for their child.

Throughout the year his family and friends host a variety of fundraisers. They utilize these fundraisers to bring awareness to the community about childhood cancer and the good works of St. Jude, according to the nomination. Over the years fundraisers have ranged from Bingo and Bluegrass shows, golf tournaments, banquets, and live auctions. Through the last 12 years Watson and his support community “Team Cade” have sent over $760,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

An independent panel of judges review nominations and the winners are selected based upon outstanding achievements in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service. One winner is selected from each Food City store. Those winners then compete at the district level, where 13 overall district winners are selected.

The district winners were recently recognized for their outstanding achievements and a $250 contribution was made to their charity of choice. Two divisional winners will be selected from among the district winners. The division winners will receive a plaque and a $750 charitable contribution.

One overall winner will be selected to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and a $1,250 charitable contribution.