Food City employees honored

Food City recently honored five area residents for service to the community as part of a process to identify the company’s recipient of the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award.

“Throughout the years, our company has wholly dedicated itself to serving the citizens of the communities in which we operate,” Food City President and CEO Steve Smith stated in a press release. “Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous organizations in support of their communities, and we felt it needful to formally recognize their selfless contributions.”

The five area honorees are Karen Umberger, a computer room operator for the Food City location in Marion, Virginia; Randi Preston, a benefits manager at the Food City corporate office in Abingdon, Virginia; Shane Blagg, a freezer order selector at the distribution center in Abingdon, Virginia; Jim Jenkins, a front end manager at a Food City store in Rogersville, Tennessee and Bree Adams, a cake decorator at a Food City store in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Umberger has served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross for six years and has given 1,200 hours of service per year. She serves as a disaster team volunteer where she works in shelters and performs damage assessments in areas that have suffered from floods or fires.

“I worked with clients making sure they are safe and they have a place to go,” Umberger wrote in her application for the award. “I determine what level of damage the home suffered. I am able to give the clients financial assistance so they may start the process of recovery.”

Blagg has worked for more than two years as a member of the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department. After his family suffered a devastating house fire when he was 10, Blagg made the decision that he wanted to help anyone he could.

Preston has volunteered with the youth at Highlands Fellowship Church the past 16 years. She works with middle school youth saying she builds up students through positive interaction.

“I volunteer because I believe that investing in today’s youth shapes our future,” she wrote.

Jenkins works as a volunteer for the Tennessee 4H, Hertage Lites, Young Republicans and Appalachian Fair Youth Board.

“I enjoy community service and giving back to the area I was born and raised in,” he wrote.

Adams has volunteered at Mission Hospital the past three years where she cooks and serves food as well as helping patients to and from their rooms.

“I volunteer at nursing homes and safe houses for women that suffer from domestic violence,” Adams wrote. “I also donate to animal shelters.”

The Food City employee selected for the annual Claude P. Varney award will receive a $1,250 contribution to a charity made on their behalf.

“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions,” Smith said. “Our company is committed to providing our associates the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible.”