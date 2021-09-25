Food City donates $106K for Hurley flood aid

Food City recently presented a check of more than $106,000 to aid Hurley, Virginia flood victims.
In the wake of the devastating flooding, Food City teamed up with United Way of Southwest Virginia and WCYB-TV to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts. The supermarket retailer pledged a $10,000 contribution to kick off the drive. The 10-day campaign raised more than $88,900 and Coca-Cola added a contribution of $7,500 to surpass the $106,000 mark.
“Our friends and neighbors in Hurley, Virginia have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management estimates that it could be several months before power is restored to many of the residents and possibly a year before water is fully restored to the area. We certainly want to do everything we can to assist them during this critical time,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said.
Customers wishing to participate were given the opportunity to make a monetary donation at the checkouts of participating Food City locations in the Tri-Cities, Southwest Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky.
“We would like to thank our loyal customers and our dedicated team of associates, Coca-Cola and our other vendor partners for their extreme generosity and the tremendous outpouring in support of our friends in Hurley, Virginia during this tremendous time of need. We are so blessed and appreciative to be a part of such a caring and compassionate region,” Smith said.
All of the funds collected will benefit United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Disaster Relief Fund for Hurley. United Way of Southwest Virginia has been deemed the fiscal agent in charge of the long-term recovery efforts by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
“United Way of Southwest Virginia is grateful to Food City, their associates, and all the Food City customers who generously donated funds to help our friends in Hurley recover from the flood," Travis W. Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia said. “In working with United Way of Southwest Virginia, Food City has guaranteed that every dollar of this donation will go directly to benefit the citizens of Hurley. Food City has always been a tremendous citizen in every community it serves, and today’s announcement is another example of that.”
Food City also donated a truck load of water to area flood victims and has worked with several of their vendor partners to provide product donations to assist flood victims, including a truck load of paper products donated by Cardinal Tissue. The Food City in Vansant, Virginia and Super Dollar Food Center in Grundy, Virginia also collected donations of cleaning supplies and nonperishable foods.