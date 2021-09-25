Food City donates $106K for Hurley flood aid

Food City recently presented a check of more than $106,000 to aid Hurley, Virginia flood victims.

In the wake of the devastating flooding, Food City teamed up with United Way of Southwest Virginia and WCYB-TV to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts. The supermarket retailer pledged a $10,000 contribution to kick off the drive. The 10-day campaign raised more than $88,900 and Coca-Cola added a contribution of $7,500 to surpass the $106,000 mark.

“Our friends and neighbors in Hurley, Virginia have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management estimates that it could be several months before power is restored to many of the residents and possibly a year before water is fully restored to the area. We certainly want to do everything we can to assist them during this critical time,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Customers wishing to participate were given the opportunity to make a monetary donation at the checkouts of participating Food City locations in the Tri-Cities, Southwest Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky.