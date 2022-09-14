 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food City, BMS have grown together over the past 30 years

Food City and BMS

Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway listens as Steve Smith, Food City president and CEO, announces an agreement for Food City to continue it's sponsorship of the Food City cup race in the spring and the Xfinity race in the fall in September of 2021.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

With the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway taking the green flag Friday night, Steve Smith the president and CEO of Food City looks back at the regional grocery store chain's 30-year partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). which began in 1992. 

Sports writer Allen Gregory previews the storylines to look for as NASCAR returns to The World's Fastest Half Mile.

“We are the second oldest sponsor other than Coca-Cola in NASCAR and we think that’s something to be proud of,” Smith said. “We think that’s a pretty good streak for a local supermarket company to have and I think it’s a credit to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the good job that they do, and it’s a credit for the fan support, to us. So, we’re very proud to be part of a sport that’s enjoyable to the consumers and one that’s stayed very popular over a number of years.”

Smith credited the 30 year partnership between Food City, BMS and NASCAR, as part of the reason that they have been so successful in growing the Food City brand, while also not losing their regional roots.

“Our company has grown greatly since 1992. We’ve more than doubled our store count and more than tripled our sales since 92. We’re still a local company, we’re still headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia,” Smith said. “I can’t probably tell you that all the success is because of that piece (the sponsorship), but its one piece of our success that we think goes into a good marketing plan, to put our company in the right position.”

Jerry Caldwell, the president of the Bristol Motor Speedway, described BMS’s 30 year relationship with Food City as family and highlighted how integral the company has been as a marketing partner.

“It’s really like a family relationship and I don't say that lightly. It is one of the longest running partnerships in our sport. If you look at the sport of NASCAR, sponsors are an integral part and really are a part of the sport unlike any other sport out there and Food City is at the top of that list,” Caldwell said. “Steve and his team at Food City are always challenging us, what else can we do? How else can we serve the fans? What else can we do to get Food City exposure and we're constantly bringing opportunities to the table.”

Caldwell emphasized that over the course of their 30-year partnership Food City has been more than just a marketing partner, they have also been their main community partner.

“It's not only about sponsorship of the race track. It’s also our community partner. So, when tragedy hits a lot of times Food City is the first one we're on the phone with to say, ‘alright, what can we do together to make sure we can help out in our community wherever that is.’ They're wonderful partners, friends, and really family members,” Caldwell said.

Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com

