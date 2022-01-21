Food City and Hormel donated 1,500 Hormel hams and $3,750 in Food City gift cards to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee on Friday. From left are: Steve Holloway, vice president of meat and seafood operations, Food City; Rhonda Chafin, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank; Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing, Food City; and Scott Stroupe, territory manager, Hormel Foods.
Food City and Hormel donate 1,500 hams and $3,750 in Food City gift cards to Second Harvest Food Bank
- BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
-
- Updated
- 0
