HAM HELPERS

Food City and Hormel donate 1,500 hams and $3,750 in Food City gift cards to Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Donations

(L-R) Steve Holloway, Vice President of Meat & Seafood Operations, Food City, Rhonda Chafin, Executive Director, Second Harvest Food Bank, Kevin Stafford, Vice President of Marketing, Food City and Scott Stroupe, Territory Manager, Hormel Foods

 Photo courtesy Food City

Food City and Hormel donated 1,500 Hormel hams and $3,750 in Food City gift cards to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee on Friday. From left are: Steve Holloway, vice president of meat and seafood operations, Food City; Rhonda Chafin, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank; Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing, Food City; and Scott Stroupe, territory manager, Hormel Foods.

