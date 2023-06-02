BRISTOL, Va. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia marked the start of their summer feeding programs at a joint press conference on Friday and celebrated recent policy changes that will allow them to feed more children during the break.

In her opening remarks, Rhonda Chafin, the executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, highlighted what the rural non-congregant meals waiver, that was included in the Appropriations Act, which was passed by Congress in 2023, means for them as they work to meet the nutritional needs of vulnerable kids and families across the Tri-Cities.

"What we are so excited about today is that Congress recently passed the non-congregate waiver," Chafin said. "It allows Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to actually provide drop-and-go meals to children in rural areas."

The new waiver allows families with children age 18 and younger to pick up four breakfast and five lunch meal boxes each week during the summer. Chafin explained that around 39% of children across Northeast Tennessee are food insecure, which is higher than the state and national average.

"What that means is they don't have enough food to eat at night, on the weekends, or during the summer," Chafin said. "We know that there are so many challenges in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and we know that this program can make a difference to provide adequate food to children that are food insecure."

The Second Harvest Bank of Northeast Tennessee will operate 38 sites during the summer, which will provide both non-congregate and congregate meals.

Pamela Irvine, CEO and president of Feeding Southwest Virginia, explained that the waiver, which resembles the waiver that was in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a game changer for them, as they go from having six summer feeding program sites last year, to 34.

"Last year, the exemption went away that was in place during COVID, and we had to drop from 26 programs just here in southwest Virginia to six. Our children were at risk during the summer," Irvine said. "What is really important today is to share the fact that we went from six sites to now 34 sites here in Southwest Virginia in these counties where the food insecurity rate for children is higher than the state and national average."

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, who advocated for the non-congregant meal waiver service to be included in the bill, explained why the change of policy was necessary, as in his opinion, the previous policy did not take into consideration the logistical challenges of dealing with food insecurity in rural communities.

"I think when they created those rules, they were thinking of inner city hunger, where you might be able to get everybody together to one site or two sites and take care of it," Griffith said. "You can't do that when you have miles and miles. They (Feeding Southwest Virginia) serve most of the 9th Congressional district, and the ninth congressional district is bigger than nine states by landmass."

At the end of the conference Chafin, Irvine, Rep. Griffith, as well as U.S. Rep. Diana Harschbarger, who was also in attendance and other community partners committed to continue to provide meals to kids in need.

"We make the commitment to do the work and continue the work until our work is done," Chafin said.