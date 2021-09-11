Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Saturday and Sunday » Gates open today at 9 a.m. » Performances from 12:30 p.m.-Midnight » Downtown Bristol » Cost: $70 adults, children 12 and under free » Online: https://birth-placeofcountrymusic.org/festival/

When a group of area musicians got together in 2008 to form a band, one of their earliest goals was to play at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Tonight, those friends and that band — Folk Soul Revival — will say farewell by playing their final live show, fittingly, on the Piedmont Avenue stage at the 20th anniversary Rhythm & Roots Reunion. The band and their loyal fans — known far and wide as “the Congregation,” soaked up every note and every word Friday of their next-to-last show.

Folk Soul went on right on schedule at 7 p.m., after some electrical and audio gremlins delayed opening act 49 Winchester by nearly an hour.

A substantial crowd danced, sang along and cheered enthusiastically much more like a wake than a funeral, but that’s what you would expect from a band that has lived to perform.

Band co-founder Daniel Davis said the festival has been “incredibly important” to the band.

“It’s a good opportunity to be in front of people who may not otherwise see you, and we’ve always been fortunate to have people show up and come back the next time. We really enjoy it and appreciate the opportunity every year,” Davis said.

Friday night, after the first song, Davis looked around the swelling crowd and said simply, “Damn it’s good to be back at Rhythm & Roots.”

And the Congregation cheered enthusiastically.

“We didn’t have too many grand plans. We started out for fun and, honestly, one of the goals was to play at Rhythm & Roots. When we first started, we wanted to play the festival. It’s definitely cool for it to be the last show. We didn’t plan that, but it’s cool it worked out that way.”

Their first set was in 2009 before a small but enthusiastic crowd upstairs at O’Mainnin’s Pub. Today Folk Soul holds a unique record, as this weekend marks the band’s 12th consecutive year — discounting the canceled 2020 event due to the global pandemic — to perform before the homefolks from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Folk Soul began in 2008 as a four-piece group including current members Davis, Brandon Sturgill on bass, Justin Venable, who sings and plays guitar and guitarist and singer Allun Cormier. The band was shaken to its core when Cormier died tragically in a Bristol, Virginia house fire in December 2010.

They finish as a five-piece group with the addition of Chad Light and Justin Louthian, leaving a legacy as festival favorites at Bristol, FloydFest, the Carter Family Fold and touring up to 100 dates a year. They have shared stages with the likes of Dr. Ralph Stanley, Old Crow Medicine Show and Eric Church and released five studio albums.

So why break up?

“We’ve been at it for a long time. We’ve had a good run, and it’s time for everybody to do different things. We all have families so everybody is anxious to be at home, not have to travel and not have to be planning the next show,” Davis said.

While the global pandemic may not get the blame for the decision to split, it played a role.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was during COVID. Everything was shut down and, for lack of a better term, spoiled us all. We got to be at home and see what you’re missing by being so busy. There were no shows. We couldn’t book new shows,” Davis said. “If we tried to slow it down in the past there was always something else coming in or when do we slow it down? It [pandemic] put things into motion and allowed it to happen.”

And the message to their fans? Thank you.

“We were blessed with the opportunity; blessed people always wanted to hear us or hear new music or buy that new shirt. We wouldn’t have done any of it without that,” Davis said.

Ironically, the band never fully understood their connection with the Congregation.

“It’s confusing. We’ve never understood what people like about us,” Davis said. “We’re blessed to be able to do it, truly. If people didn’t come listen and didn’t sing the songs, buy the albums, buy the shirts we wouldn’t have been doing it in the first place. We’re definitely grateful for everybody but we’re surprised that people want to hear it.”

They certainly wanted to “hear it” on Friday.

“Aside from it being the last show, Rhythm & Roots is always a fun show to do. It’s always a good crowd,” Davis said. “The fact that it’s the last one is a bittersweet thing.”

Folk Soul Revival takes the stage one more time — closing out the Piedmont stage tonight from 9:30 to 11 p.m., or maybe a little longer.

Opening night

Opening night crowds appeared a bit slow to arrive Friday night with the earliest acts playing to smallish, respectful audiences. Food and alcohol appeared to be a bigger fan priority with larger crowds massing along vendor row on State Street and at premier outdoor stages by sundown.

Later shows including Cory Wong at Cumberland Square Park and country star John Anderson on State Street performed to much larger, exuberant crowds.

Signage at all entrance gates encouraged mask wearing but there were few in sight among the thousands who gathered for opening night.

Saturday lineup

The Folk Soul Revival finale will help cap off the weekend’s busiest day as Saturday features nearly 60 performances on 13 downtown stages. Gates open at 9 a.m. and some stages crank up as early as 12:30 or 1 p.m.

Among today’s opening acts are Virginia Ground, Breaking Tradition, Roanoke, The Get Right Band, Possum Creek Plowboys, My New Favorites and Fedor & the Denim Denim.

Saturday headliners include rockers Blackberry Smoke on State Street, bluegrass stars Darin and Brooke Aldridge on the mural stage, one of the last shows by Dr. Dog at Cumberland Square Park, Dave Eggar and friends will rock the Paramount, Town Mountain is on Seventh Street and Sol Driven Train plays Sixth Street. Most of the late shows are slated to wrap up between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Other Saturday notables include Jim Lauderdale, The Steel Woods, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Madison Cunningham, American Aquarium, John R. Miller, 49 Winchester, Big Daddy Love, Sierrra Ferrell, The New Respects, Honey Badgers, Carley Burruss and The Steel Wheels.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.