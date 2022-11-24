Flu tightens grip on region; COVID surge isn't happening yet

Influenza cases continue rising sharply across the region, but indications of a holiday COVID surge have yet to materialize.

Ballad Health System reports ever-growing numbers of patients suffering influenza symptoms with hundreds of new cases each week, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer.

“Ballad Health has seen a high level of patients with the flu, with 599 cases in our hospitals during the week of Oct. 30, 703 the week of Nov. 6 and 708 during the week of Nov. 13, with more than 60 patients receiving inpatient care for the flu each day since Nov. 9,” she said. “In our physician practices and urgent care centers, we’ve had more than 1,000 patients diagnosed with flu each week since Oct. 30.”

This is also historically early compared to most flu seasons.

“Not only are the numbers higher than we’ve seen in recent years, but they’ve also been unusually high for this time of year. Flu season typically peaks from January to March, so to have such high levels during the fall is concerning – we won’t know for some time whether this is evident of the season having an early peak, or if cases will continue to increase until spring,” Swift said.

Swift said it is not too late to receive a flu vaccine.

“Going into the holiday season, the best protection for your family and loved ones is a flu shot – it’s safe, effective and available for everyone 6 months and older,” she said. “Flu shots are fully effective two weeks after receiving them, so for Thanksgiving, it’s especially important to also follow basic infection prevention precautions like washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when you’re sick.”

Beyond hundreds of flu cases, Ballad on Wednesday was treating 89 patients for COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care units with three of them on ventilators. The number of COVID patients has remained relatively steady, averaging about 85 patients per day since mid-October.

That is significantly less than the previous two years of 2020 and 2021 when surging cases by the hundreds threatened to overwhelm hospital resources during the period from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.

The region documented more than 1,200 cases and there have been 13 deaths in recent days, according to health departments in Tennessee and Virginia and the Centers for Disease Control.

The region’s highest case rates are in the most populous counties. Sullivan County is rated high for community levels by the CDC and has 313 cases with a 18.4% testing positivity rate. Sullivan has reported three COVID deaths in recent days. In neighboring Washington County, Tennessee, there are 207 cases and the positivity rate is at 20.9% with a rating of medium by the CDC.

Carter County is also rated medium for community spread, had 106 cases and a 21% testing positivity rate.

Positivity rates are lower in much of Southwest Virginia, with the exception of Bristol – at 12.1% -- and Washington County – at 10%. All other localities report positivity in single-digit percentages. Experts say 5% or less is needed to minimize spread.

Southwest Virginia reported a combined 284 new cases during the past week with seven deaths. Only Russell County was rated high in community transmission levels by the CDC.

Modeling by the University of Virginia shows “some signs suggest possibility of future growth but that has not yet materialized,” according to the report. Cases rates and hospitalizations were reported to be declining across all of Virginia.

All three Southwest Virginia health districts were classified with declining case rates with none in surge.

“Despite the good news, models still suggest winter growth. Moreover, we are now in what may be the worst flu season since 2009. Currently, about 40% of Virginia's respiratory hospitalizations are flu related, and flu rates could continue to worsen in the coming months,” according to the UVa report. “Combined with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is also circulating at unusually elevated levels, the 'tridemic' could seriously stress Virginia’s hospitals.

“Though there is no vaccine for RSV, the latest bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccine both show promise. The flu shot seems to be well targeted this year. It includes the H3N2 and H1N1 Influenza A strains, which together account for 95% of new cases in Virginia,” according to the report.

COVID-19

Nov. 17-23, 2022

Cases Pos. % Deaths Comm.

Bristol 29 12.1% 0 Med.

Buchanan 23 5.5% 0 Low

Dickenson 28 4.1% 0 Med.

Lee 13 2.1% 0 Med.

Norton 0 7.4% 0 Med.

Russell 42 5.4% 1 High

Scott 23 7.0% 0 Med.

Smyth 39 6.3% 1 Med.

Tazewell 8 3.5% 1 Low

Washington 36 10% 2 Med.

Wise 33 5.7% 2 Med.

Wythe 10 8.9% 0 Low

SWVA 284 7

Nov. 13-19, 2022

Carter 106 21.0% 0 Med.

Cocke 37 22.2% 0 Low

Greene 113 7.1% 0 Low

Hamblen 53 11.6% 0 Low

Hancock 2 3.4% 0 Med.

Hawkins 92 12.1% 2 Med.

Johnson 13 11.8% 0 Low

Sullivan 313 18.4% 3 High

Unicoi 33 20% 1 Med.

Washington 207 20.9% 0 Med.

NETN 960 6

Sources: Virginia and Tennessee health departments, CDC