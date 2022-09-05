Floyd County Board of Supervisors chairman asks for common courtesy

Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman said at last week’s meeting he expects the public in attendance to show common courtesy and “remember the Golden Rule.”

Turman, of Burks Fork, said that includes not shouting over one another and talking when others are speaking to the board.

The guidelines were laid out in response to a previous question the chairman received during public comments.

At the end of the public comment period on Aug. 13, Wade Woolson of Check said members of the public followed the chairman’s expectation of respect, while Vice-Chair Jerry Boothe and Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch “continue to stare down at whatever it is they’re working on.”

Woolson previously spoke to the board Aug. 9 and shared about a rideshare experience he had during FloydFest 2022. He also made comments about Supervisor DeVito Kuchenbuch’s county residency status and Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox’s driving habits.

The chairman’s gavel interrupted Woolson on Aug. 23, and Boothe ultimately responded first.

Boothe said he keeps notes of everything everyone says and has throughout his time on the board. Both he and DeVito Kuchenbuch turned their notes around.

“If that upsets you I’m sorry it does, but that’s my process,” Boothe said.

Turman referenced some of Woolson’s previous comments.

“If you’re going to stand there and bash us and tell lies, we don’t want you here,” he said. “If you’ve got something constructive to say, say it.”

Woolson restated his comments from Aug. 9 and said they included genuine questions, not meant to be offensive.

Boothe said properties near neighboring counties are often assigned that county’s zip code due to post office locations in regard to DeVito Kuchenbuch’s ZIP code.

“Instead of making an accusation, a simple call to the Voter’s Registrar Office would have answered your question,” Boothe said.

Woolson thanked him for answering it, and said to Cox, “I don’t mean any harm with you, I was just pointing out you were driving fast. I like to drive fast, too.”

Board of Supervisors meetings since June have been dominated by concerns from residents about the planned relocation of FloydFest to Check.

Turman has said as long as he’s chairman, everyone will have the right to speak and be heard. He said board members’ personal opinions are personal and don’t speak for the board.

Some board members may agree with what the speakers are saying, Turman said on Aug. 23, “but we’re not going to sit here and say that.”

“I don’t know why you expect us to help ya’ll when you abuse us, put us down, run us down, accuse us of doing stuff, when the only thing we’re trying to do is be fair and honest with all the citizens,” Turman said.