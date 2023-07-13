Editor's Note This is the first of four stories recounting the impacts of last year’s flooding in Buchanan County.

Columbus and Victoria Fleming still get nervous when a thunderstorm rumbles through Buchanan County.

During one recent storm, they climbed into their pickup truck and drove until they’d reached the town of Grundy, several miles away. That’s how vivid their memories are of catastrophic flooding one year ago which nearly claimed their lives.

No one died and only person was injured during record flooding last July 13 ,after up to six inches of rain fell in a few hours, causing widespread flooding, damaging more than 100 homes and businesses in eastern and central portions of the county. That includes the single-story home the couple rented along Dismal River Road, in the Whitewood area, a short distance from Twin Valley High School.

“We’re just blessed to be alive,” Columbus Fleming said when asked to reflect on that night.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning about 8:30 p.m., on July 12 for portions of Buchanan County and southern West Virginia as a line of thundershowers brought torrential rains to the mountainous region.

“We thought the rain was past us so we thought it was going to be OK. We went on to bed because we had to get up at 3:30 [a.m.],” Elizabeth Fleming said.

He works as a heavy equipment operator and, at the time, she did medical transport and was scheduled to take two patients to Roanoke the next morning.

Instead, a night filled with terror lie ahead.

They were awakened about 10:30 p.m. by the loud noise of something striking the outside of their house.

“I got up then returned to bed when something [else] struck the exterior of the home. I thought a tree had hit the house,” she said.

Victoria Fleming tried repeatedly to call but cell service is spotty in that area and she was unable contact anyone. Their first instinct was to flee.

“I went to the back door to see how bad the tree damaged the house. We opened the door and — wham — the water just pushed us back,” she recalled as the surging water shoved them onto nearby furniture.

“Columbus said, ‘Victoria we’re in a flood. Run. Run across the road. Do not wait on me,” her voice trembling.

However opening the front door produced much the same result as flood water again burst in.

“We tried to get out but I got to the edge of the steps and I could feel the water was moving me … I know you [Columbus] grabbed me but I felt something stronger. I know what was stronger; it was the good Lord,” she said.

Water levels were quickly rising both inside and outside their home.

“We had been in the water so long, my lower extremities were numb. I couldn’t feel my legs. We were so terrified we weren’t paying attention to where we were standing then we realized we were in the doorway of the front door. One of my hands was outside of the door and one was on the door frame. I looked out and my legs were just floating on the water. One hand had let go and I told Columbus, ‘Make sure you tell my kids I love them and I love you.’

“He said, ‘No, no you can’t leave me. I didn’t give up on you and you can’t give up on me.’ My one arm was in the door frame and that was all that held me — and the good Lord,” Victoria Fleming said.

Eventually the couple made their way back through the house to a bedroom where a small tool box was stored. From it, Victoria retrieved “the smallest hammer you’ve ever seen.”

Knowing she “had to do something,” Victoria climbed upon some furniture and began beating on the ceiling above, tearing through the material and the insulation until she could see the exposed rafters. He climbed atop an oversized chair and the couple remained there — clinging to the rafters — for much of the night.

They estimate the ordeal lasted six hours.

“I was hanging in the rafters and he reached me the light [a small flashlight attached to a band to be worn around the head]. “I took the light and wrapped it around my arm. I was so worn out and my hand started shaking. I could see all the particles we were breathing,” she said. “I followed the light beam to the wall and could see debris where the water was going down. I said, ‘Keep praying. Don’t you give up. Pray harder. Pray harder.’”

Slowly, the water began to recede. Periodically Columbus would step down, and eventually he stepped into ankle-deep mud.

Daylight brought the realization that many of the other homes along that stretch of Dismal River Road were also heavily damaged.

“When we got out that morning, we thought everybody was dead,” he said. “I don’t think, as bad as the water was, that swift water rescue could have gotten to us. It washed vehicles away, it washed buildings away. The good Lord is what kept us alive. That’s the reason we’re here today. A lot of people wouldn’t be here. We’re blessed people.”

With just the clothes on their backs, they slogged to the nearby post office where they learned that others had similar, harrowing experiences.

They later found his Toyota pickup truck downstream and ruined by the water. Days later, a wrecker driver was able to pull the hulk from the streambed. As he did, a small plastic tool box floated out the back window. Fleming still carries the tool box in his current truck but hasn’t washed the mud from the tools.

The Flemings are now living beside another, much smaller creek and renovating the house they live in. They say the memories of a year ago will continue haunting them.

Returning to the site of their former home last week, they reflected on that night.

“I believe that if we hadn’t opened those doors, the floodwaters would have just pushed the house on down,” Columbus Fleming said.

There are no remnants of their house or many others that were damaged beyond repair that night.

“We lost every material thing we had but you can buy that back. You can’t buy life back,” he said. “We lost some sentimental stuff we’ll never get back but we’re alive.”