 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flea market to reopen Sunday following fire
0 comments
breaking

Flea market to reopen Sunday following fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire
Avoca Volunteer Fire Department

BLUFF CITY, Tenn.—The Tri-Cities Flea Market in Bluff City was closed Saturday due to an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to the flea market where a building was completely damaged by fire.

Due to the fire, the flea market closed Saturday. It will reopen Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Thank you to all who have reached out and have expressed concern," the flea market said in a written statement on Facebook. "Everyone involved is okay and no personal injuries were sustained. We appreciate you all and our community, and especially our first responders as we navigate through this unfortunate time."

time.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
TV show on old race tracks sports Tri-Cities connection
Local News

TV show on old race tracks sports Tri-Cities connection

  • Updated

The second season of a TV series revealing the history of old race tracks premieres today, and Tri-Cities viewers may recognize a familiar face. Johnson City’s Brownie King, a pioneer NASCAR driver who competed during the 1950s and early 1960s, is scheduled to appear in two episodes of “Lost Speedways,” a documentary series co-hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matthew Dillner and produced by Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts