Flea market to reopen Sunday following fire

BLUFF CITY, Tenn.—The Tri-Cities Flea Market in Bluff City was closed Saturday due to an early morning fire.
Firefighters were called to the flea market where a building was completely damaged by fire.
Due to the fire, the flea market closed Saturday. It will reopen Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Thank you to all who have reached out and have expressed concern," the flea market said in a written statement on Facebook. "Everyone involved is okay and no personal injuries were sustained. We appreciate you all and our community, and especially our first responders as we navigate through this unfortunate time."
Robert Sorrell
