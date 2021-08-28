 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five SW Va. residents plead guilty in unemployment fraud case
0 comments
top story
U.S. District Court

Five SW Va. residents plead guilty in unemployment fraud case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

Five more Southwest Virginia residents who conspired with more than 30 others to file fraudulent claims for more than $499,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits, mail fraud and associated offenses have pleaded guilty.

Patrick Payne, 43, Randall Johnson, 42, Steven Mullins Jr., 33, Curtis Mullins, 25, and Melinda Davis, 58, appeared in U.S. District Court in Abingdon over the last two weeks. The five conspired with others to file claims for unemployment benefits through the Virginia Employment Commission website, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The scheme involved submitting claims for various individuals who were not eligible to receive benefits, including several prisoners at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. So far, 19 people have pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say the individuals lied to make filers appear eligible for benefits. Because pandemic benefits are paid weekly, each of the individuals reverified and recertified the false statements on a number of occasions. In all, prosecutors said the conspiracy filed claims for 37 people, causing at least $499,000 in false claims to have been paid.

"These five individuals used a carefully orchestrated series of lies to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for Virginians struggling during a once-in-a-generation global health pandemic,” acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in the news release.

The IRS will continue to investigate those who fraudulently take funds from pandemic relief programs, according to Darrell J. Waldon, an IRS special agent from Washington, D.C.

Each of the individuals pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, the release states. Each person faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal judge will make the final decision.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts