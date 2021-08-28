Five SW Va. residents plead guilty in unemployment fraud case

Five more Southwest Virginia residents who conspired with more than 30 others to file fraudulent claims for more than $499,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits, mail fraud and associated offenses have pleaded guilty.

Patrick Payne, 43, Randall Johnson, 42, Steven Mullins Jr., 33, Curtis Mullins, 25, and Melinda Davis, 58, appeared in U.S. District Court in Abingdon over the last two weeks. The five conspired with others to file claims for unemployment benefits through the Virginia Employment Commission website, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday.

The scheme involved submitting claims for various individuals who were not eligible to receive benefits, including several prisoners at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. So far, 19 people have pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say the individuals lied to make filers appear eligible for benefits. Because pandemic benefits are paid weekly, each of the individuals reverified and recertified the false statements on a number of occasions. In all, prosecutors said the conspiracy filed claims for 37 people, causing at least $499,000 in false claims to have been paid.