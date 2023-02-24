BRISTOL, Tenn. — A handful of new businesses are coming soon to The Pinnacle.

The retail complex is set to welcome five new businesses, Heather Hill, property manager at The Pinnacle, said Friday.

Cavender’s, a Western wear and boot retailer out of Texas, is opening a 16,000+ square foot store next to Best Buy with an estimated opening of June. Hill said the family-owned and operated business has 94 stores across 15 states with its nearest location in Knoxville.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is constructing a roughly 7,500-square-foot location near Chipotle and is expected to open its doors in late summer. The restaurant and bar chain originated in Baton Rouge, La., and is co-owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees. Their menu includes seafood, Cajun cuisine and burgers. The franchise also has locations in Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Gourmet cookie company Crave Cookies is coming to a 2,000-square-foot space this year in the Plaza Shops section of The Pinnacle. This will be Crave’s first location in Tennessee, according to their website, which lists locations in Utah and Florida.

Duck Donuts is set to occupy a 2,000-square-foot space also in the Plaza Shops later this year. It will be their fourth location in Tennessee.

Talbots, a women’s fashion brand described on their website as being “the original New England lifestyle brand for women”, is opening an outlet store this spring in an existing space. The company is recruiting full and part-time associates for the location.

Despite being impacted by Bed Bath & Beyond’s widespread store closures, The Pinnacle's addition of new businesses is an indication that sales and demand for space are still strong. Hill estimated that the retail center’s occupancy rate for its million square feet of space is close to 100%.

“The occupancy rate is going to stay high because it’s a winner for the region,” Hill said. “It’s one place that you can come and spend the day … We are attracting folks from a five state region [and] there’s so many different things that they can do in hours at The Pinnacle.”