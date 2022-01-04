First snowfall brings varying accumulation across region

The region received the first snow of the season in the early hours of Monday, when about an inch fell in the Bristol region.
It began snowing around 5 a.m. near the site of the former Bristol Mall, said Theresa Kingsley-Varble, director of emergency management for Washington County, Virginia.
Yet Kingsley-Varble reported no power outages across the county.
Totals varied. An inch of snow fell in the towns of Lebanon and Abingdon, and there were 3 inches in Wise in Southwest Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.
Lesser amounts fell in Gate City, Virginia, said Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.
There were about 9 inches of snow on Tennessee’s Mount LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Eisentrout said.
“There was a wide variety,” he said.
Rain, heavy at times, started Sunday night and eventually turned to snow as temperatures dipped into the 30s after an unseasonably warm holiday season. The snow fell for several hours.
Another inch of snow is expected to fall Thursday night into Friday morning, said Eisentrout.
Highs are expected to be in the 40s through Thursday, with colder temperatures Thursday night and Friday, when lows in the teens are expected.
Forecasts also call for much precipitation in January – either rain or snow, he added.
“The pattern seems to be a more normal January,” he said.
The snow spread across Virginia into Washington, D.C. The freezing weather led to a number of calamities on roads, according to the Virginia State Police.
Since midnight Monday, the VSP responded to more than 2,000 emergency calls in Virginia, said State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
Of those 2,000 calls, 72 were ongoing traffic crashes and 69 disabled vehicles. The Wytheville Division had 74 disabled vehicles and 49 traffic crashes, Geller said.
Snowfall Totals
Tennessee
Blountville, Tri-Cities Airport – 1.5 inches
Greeneville – 2 inches
Johnson City – 1.5 inches
Kingsport – 1 inch
Virginia
Bristol – 1 inch
Abingdon – 1 inch
Gate City – half-inch
Lebanon– 1 inch
Wise – 3 inches
Source: National Weather Service, Morristown, Tennessee
