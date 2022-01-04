First snowfall brings varying accumulation across region

The region received the first snow of the season in the early hours of Monday, when about an inch fell in the Bristol region.

It began snowing around 5 a.m. near the site of the former Bristol Mall, said Theresa Kingsley-Varble, director of emergency management for Washington County, Virginia.

Yet Kingsley-Varble reported no power outages across the county.

Totals varied. An inch of snow fell in the towns of Lebanon and Abingdon, and there were 3 inches in Wise in Southwest Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Lesser amounts fell in Gate City, Virginia, said Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

There were about 9 inches of snow on Tennessee’s Mount LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Eisentrout said.

“There was a wide variety,” he said.

Rain, heavy at times, started Sunday night and eventually turned to snow as temperatures dipped into the 30s after an unseasonably warm holiday season. The snow fell for several hours.