First responders pay tribute to fallen colleagues with eighth annual stair climb at BMS

“Into The Fire” by Bruce Springsteen “The sky was falling and streaked with blood I heard you calling me, then you disappeared into the dust Up the stairs, into the fire.” — “Into The Fire” by Bruce Springsteen

BRISTOL, Tenn. — First responders, family members and regular citizens came together under a weeping sky Saturday morning at the Bristol Motor Speedway to honor the 343 firefighters killed in the Twin Towers during the eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Firefighters in full turnout gear, some carrying hoses, some carrying air tanks and one carrying a baby, marched up and down the steep grandstands of Bristol Motor Speedway emulating the brave journey up the 2,071 steps and 110 floors to the top of each of the Twin Towers on that bright September day in 2001 that turned into one of the most tragic days in the nation’s history.

The Bristol stair climb, which is one of the largest in the country, has raised nearly $250,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Every person had their own reason for being there Saturday. For Joe Horton of Tampa, Florida, the Bristol stair climb was one of more than 30 he has done since 2002. This was the third time Horton has done the Bristol climb. Although, climbers were cautioned the climb was not a race in the pre-race instructions, Horton, 60, was obviously no stranger to climbing stairs in full turnout gear as he quickly lapped the field at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Horton’s connection with the events of 9/11 is a sad one. He said his cousins were New York City firefighters who swapped time with two of the 343 firefighters who died in the Twin Towers that fateful day. Horton’s cousins were in Las Vegas gambling while the two firefighters who replaced them went to early graves. He said his cousins worked for 21 more years as firefighters with that on their consciences.

“They would have been on duty that day,” Horton, who served for 30 years as a firefighter in Largo, Florida said.

Horton said he climbs all around the country.

“I’m used to climbing high rises,” he said. “So the stadiums, they pose a little bit more difficulty. The stairs are steeper on the inside.”

While Horton’s trip up and down the Bristol Motor Speedway stairs was a familiar one for him, Whitney Landell, a Bristol, Tennessee resident and member of the Kingsport, Tennessee Fire Department, was participating in her first stair climb. In addition to full turnout gear, the 34-year-old was carrying a large roll of hose for part of her trip up and down the grandstands of BMS. She said the firefighters who made their way into the burning towers on Sept. 11, 2001 encountered much more harsh conditions than she did carrying a few feet of fire hose.

“They had it worse,” she said. “They had air packs, hose, tools and they gave it their all. So I’m going to do that. That’s all I can do is carry this big hose.”

The first-year professional firefighter said her mom was driving her to middle school in California when school officials met them and told then to go back home and turn on the TV.

“We just sat there all day and watched the coverage,” she said while making her way down the outside of the speedway stairs for another trip up.

Sean Slone of the Washington County Virginia Fire and Rescue Department was not born yet when 9/11 occurred. Just 18, and in his first year as a firefighter, the Virginia High School senior said 9/11 event is part of the reason he became a firefighter.

“I’ve wanted to be a firefighter since I was 5 years old,” he said while completing the second of three trips through the course. “It drove me to learn more about the event, more about the risks and the job.”

Each of the stair climbers carried with them the name of one of the firefighters who perished that September day in New York City. When they finished the climb, the name was read and a bell was rung in their honor.