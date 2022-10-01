First Appalachian Social Enterprise Summit planned

Coalfield Development Corporation, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and other regional partners are hosting the tri-state area’s first Appalachian Social Enterprise Summit.

The one-day summit which will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia features two UVA Wise students who will pitch their entrepreneurship business projects.

UVA Wise student Zachary Cunningham, a business administration major from Farmington, Missouri, will share his vision linking eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia non-profits called Appalachia Social Capital Bridge.

Isaias Martin Gutierrez, a UVA Wise business major, will present his solution to help feed Appalachia called Hungry to Serve Appalachia. He hopes to tackle chronic hunger in the region though a non-profit that aims to reduce food waste and better utilize natural resources. Martin Gutierrez is from Huelva, Spain.

“The rise of social entrepreneurship in our region has led to several innovative business initiatives and entrepreneurs who want to run their business with the efficiency of a for-profit and the compassion of a non-profit,” Brandon Dennison, chief executive officer for Coalfield Development, said. “To diversify the Appalachian economy, we believe the social enterprise model is essential for reaching the underserved communities scattered throughout Appalachia.”

The Summit hopes to attract aspiring entrepreneurs who are interested in social entrepreneurship and business leaders who are already utilizing the social enterprise model and looking to network and expand their business.

Coalfield Development Corporation is hosting a farm-to-table dinner the evening before the summit at their West Edge Factory location. That event will feature community training opportunities for anyone interested in woodworking, screen printing and composting.

Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, will be the keynote speaker for the dinner and training.

Marshall University President Brad Smith is one of the speakers at the event, which also includes breakout sessions and workshops.