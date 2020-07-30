Firestone store planned for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A Firestone auto care center is expected to locate in The Falls commercial development, City Manager Randy Eads said.

The business is planned for a 1.2-acre lot near the ALDI grocery store. The city and Interstate Development have been working with Palmetto Capital Group of Georgia for about 18 months on the project, Eads said during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

On Tuesday, council approved transferring the parcel to the city’s Industrial Development Authority so it may be transferred to the Georgia firm and Palmetto-Bristol Falls Blvd., LLC.

The council also approved deed restrictions to preclude any competitive auto service, auto sound accessory or tire installation business from locating elsewhere in The Falls for a period of 15 years.

“These restrict certain types of businesses similar to this business coming within The Falls,” Eads told the council. “Based on the type of business being proposed, I don’t see any issue with those types of restrictions.”

The written agreement, with Bridgestone Retail Operations of Nashville, specifically forbids businesses such as AutoZone, Advance Auto, NAPA and O’Reilly as well as Best Buy and Radio Shack from locating within The Falls. The retail and restaurant complex is in the Exit 5 area of the city, off Interstate 81.

The council also approved an easement to allow the business to construct a U-shaped driveway.

The approvals also included sign designations to provide locations for the business on the center’s pylon signs.