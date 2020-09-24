Firefighter dies at fire scene in Smyth County

“It’s just in their family; it’s in their blood,” Moser said.

Beyond battling flames, Woods served as vice president of the department’s board of directors, often organized fundraisers to help support the department and was active in just about every community event held at the station.

“He was always here, he was always at the building, he was always answering calls,” Moser said.

Volunteers at the department often wear many hats, Moser said.

“And he wore multiple,” Widener chimed in.

On several occasions, Woods also put his skills as a contractor to use to help with the department’s upkeep. He laid tile and helped other members build the department’s addition years ago.

Moser said Woods was frequently recognized as one of the department’s top responders.

“He’s always been the first one to jump in. He was dedicated to that stuff and he enjoyed it, he loved it, and he felt like that was what he was here for,” Moser said.