Fire leaves 1 person dead in Bristol, Va.
BRISTOL, Va. — Flames erupted at a residence in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue early Monday in Bristol, Virginia, where the body of a man was found.

Crews with the Bristol Virginia Fire Department responded within five minutes to a 1:39 a.m. call, finding the one-story, single-family dwelling in flames, said Fire Chief Mike Armstrong.

“We located one male victim,” Armstrong said. “We’re now making notification to next of kin.”

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, said Sgt. Steven Crawford, a detective with the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Investigators have narrowed the area of origin of the fire to the back of the house, but the cause is still listed as undetermined, Armstrong said.

Three crews from the Bristol Virginia Fire Department responded to the fire, along with one crew from Bristol, Tennessee. They fought the structure fire for about 20 minutes to get it under control, Armstrong said.

“The house was fully involved on our arrival,” Armstrong said. “It was fire from front to back, side to side. The front porch had already burned out.”

The fire chief added, “A house with this much fire, the survivability is really low.”

Crews used a chainsaw to cut an opening in the house to make an entry, Armstrong said.

“It was just too dangerous to try to go through the front door area,” Armstrong said. “Sections of the walls are burned out and sections of the roof are burned out,” Armstrong said. “There were holes burned through the floor.”

Now, Armstrong said, “There’s just a skeleton structure still standing. The walls are gone. You can see right through it.”

The time of the fire could have been a factor for causing so much damage, Armstrong suggested.

“Being that time of the morning, the fire, I’m sure, had a long time to burn before somebody could report it to 911,” Armstrong said. “So the fire had a pretty good start before we got there.”

The house is “a total loss,” Crawford said.

“We suspect the fire caused the man’s death, but that sounds kind of obvious,” Crawford said. “We don’t know if anything happened before the fire. And, as far as the cause of the fire, that’s still being determined.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

