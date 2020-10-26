Fire leaves 1 person dead in Bristol, Va.

Crews used a chainsaw to cut an opening in the house to make an entry, Armstrong said.

“It was just too dangerous to try to go through the front door area,” Armstrong said. “Sections of the walls are burned out and sections of the roof are burned out,” Armstrong said. “There were holes burned through the floor.”

Now, Armstrong said, “There’s just a skeleton structure still standing. The walls are gone. You can see right through it.”

The time of the fire could have been a factor for causing so much damage, Armstrong suggested.

“Being that time of the morning, the fire, I’m sure, had a long time to burn before somebody could report it to 911,” Armstrong said. “So the fire had a pretty good start before we got there.”

The house is “a total loss,” Crawford said.

“We suspect the fire caused the man’s death, but that sounds kind of obvious,” Crawford said. “We don’t know if anything happened before the fire. And, as far as the cause of the fire, that’s still being determined.”

