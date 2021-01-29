Fire destroys townhouse in Abingdon

Fire gutted a townhouse Thursday morning in Abingdon.

At approximately 9:48 a.m., Washington County central dispatch received a call about a structure fire in the 200 block of Jefferson Circle, which is off Walden Road. The Abingdon Fire Department responded to the five-unit complex and found smoke coming from the roof of Unit 20, according to a news release from the town.

Abingdon Police Department officers were on scene and advised that all the residents were outside. Snow had been falling and accumulated on surfaces at the time of the blaze, but Fire Department spokeswoman Tenille Montgomery said the weather caused no trouble for firefighters.

Firefighters entered the structure and were confronted by heavy smoke and heat, the release states.

Ventilation operations, which allow firefighters to safely enter a residence, began. The firefighters opened the roof and front second-floor windows to ventilate the structure.

Firefighters quickly located the blaze and extinguished the flames, the release states. The interior of the townhouse unit was destroyed, according to the Fire Department.

The resident, who was not identified, was not at home at the time of the fire.