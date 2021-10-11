Fire damages restaurant equipment business in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. — Fifteen firefighters battled a blaze early Sunday at a restaurant equipment business in Bristol, Virginia.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Commonwealth Avenue at 2:30 a.m. after six citizens called to report the blaze at Herb’s Restaurant Supply & Equipment, said Stacey Farley, battalion chief of Bristol Virginia’s Station No. 1, who called the fire “difficult.”

“We had to attack this fire from three different directions. This fire was high into a ceiling. The business had been repurposed several times,” Farley said. “It had a couple of ceilings, a couple of roofs.”

The multiple levels sparked potential danger for the responders, said Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong.

“It was obviously a large-scale fire for us. We already had fire visible from the roof,” he said.

Herb Clark, 63, opened the business five years ago to sell restaurant equipment such as plates, trays, ovens and refrigerators.

“We sell everything that goes in a restaurant,” Clark said. “We just don’t sell food stuff.”

Armstrong already knew of the business when he arrived in the wee hours of the morning.