Filing outlines state's reasons for banning skill games

A brief filed in the Hermie Sadler lawsuit challenging Virginia’s ban on skill games summarizes what lawmakers sought to accomplish by banning the games and argues for vacating the injunction that presently allows them.

The brief, filed in Greensville County Circuit Court in June 2021, outlines the key points used by state officials who voted to ban the games in 2020. The ban coincided with other legislation allowing five cities to conduct referendums to gauge local support for a casino.

The brief was filed in the name of Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, who was chief patron of the bill banning the games overwhelmingly approved by bi-partisan majorities in both chambers.

“The General Assembly did not enact the skill games ban because of aesthetics or animus. Rather, the General Assembly banned skill games as part of a comprehensive reassessment of gambling within the commonwealth in accordance with its well-established police power,” according to the brief. “In doing so, the General Assembly preserved the commonwealth’s longstanding prohibition of gambling, subject only to limited exemptions in which gambling is regulated and taxed. Amicus submits this brief to explain the reasons underlying the skill games ban and disruption caused by the Circuit Court’s order.”

Sadler’s lawsuit claims the ban violates free speech, but the state claims it is solely about regulating gambling.

“Virginia’s Constitution vests that authority in the General Assembly, which has long exercised its police power to limit gambling. The ‘regulation of gambling enterprises lies at the heart of the state’s police power’ because it requires ‘a delicate trade-off’ between ‘the economic boon of increased tax revenue’ and the accompanying social ills.

“During the 2020 session, the General Assembly struck precisely such a balance. After commissioning a comprehensive study of gambling laws by the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission, the General Assembly reconsidered its approach to gambling in Virginia. It authorized casino gambling and sports betting and expanded pari-mutuel wagering. Otherwise, however, the General Assembly preserved its traditional approach to gambling. Gambling operations remain prohibited except when authorized by the General Assembly, subject to statewide regulation, and taxed to raise revenue for specific purposes.”

It claims the skill games ban was an “integral part” of the plan to regulate gambling.

“Skill games are slot machines in all but name, offering cash payouts or the equivalent for winning a game of chance, but supposedly legal because they also incorporate some minor element of skill that put them within a ‘gray area’ of the law.

“Between 2017 and 2020, these machines proliferated throughout the commonwealth, competing with regulated forms of gambling and eroding tax revenue. In response, during that same 2020 session, the General Assembly banned skill games, effective July 1, 2021, after a one-year transitional period in which the machines would be limited in number, regulated, and taxed to raise revenue for COVID-19 relief,” according to the brief.

Sadler said testimony in previous hearings for his lawsuit refuted state claims that skill games negatively impacted other state revenue streams from gambling.

The brief also discusses the games’ possible exposure to those under age 21.

“The General Assembly has taken care to ensure that minors do not participate in otherwise authorized forms of gambling,” according to document. “The temporary injunction affords no such protection with respect to skill games. In the absence of regulation, gray machine manufacturers are not required to impose age restrictions on play, instead leaving that responsibility to business owners.”

Asked about the issue, Sadler said employees at his businesses are trained to check IDs and not allow minors or anyone under the age of 21 to play skill games.

“We are not going to jeopardize an ABC license to let a kid play skill games,” Sadler said last week.

The state also cites the lack of oversight to assure fairness.

“Skill games are once again operating in the absence of any state regulations, audits, or compliance activities. As a result, ‘there are no mechanisms to ensure gaming integrity for businesses hosting gray machines and the customers who play them,’ presenting opportunities for fraud. That stands in stark contrast to casino gambling and pari-mutuel wagering, where the machines used are subject to tight regulation and inspection,” according to the brief.

The brief further claims the skill games presence “threatens” the investments and revenue streams from casinos and sports betting.

“In addition, without a cap in place, skill games will continue to multiply. JLARC predicted that, without legislative action, the ‘number of gray machines likely will continue to increase in Virginia,” noting that Pennsylvania had between 52,000 and 82,000 machines as compared to an estimated 9,200 machines in Virginia.

It also cites the likelihood of “patchwork enforcement” of the ban.

“In 2019, the Office of the Attorney General issued a directive leaving it to commonwealth’s attorneys to determine the legality of skill games in their respective jurisdictions, according to the brief. “In the absence of statewide guidance, the Circuit Court’s order opens the door to jurisdictions ‘reach[ing] different conclusions about the legality of gray machines,’ particularly since commonwealth’s attorneys do not fall within the letter of the Circuit Court’s order.