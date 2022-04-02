Fiddlers sought for competition, convention planned for June 17 and 18 at Washington County Fairgrounds

More Information » Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention: www.abingdonfiddlers.com

Organizers of an upcoming fiddlers convention in Abingdon, Virginia, are looking for a few good fiddlers to make some great music and potentially win money and prizes.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors recently provided $5,000 to this new event that is expected to become an annual tradition. The fiddling competition is scheduled for the weekend of June 17 and 18 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, just off U.S. Highway 11.

The Washington County Fairgrounds Board of Directors have hired Tim White — a mural artist from Blountville, Tennessee, and “Song of the Mountains” host — to emcee the Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds event. It’s being modeled after the long-running Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention and similar events held at Elk Creek and Tazewell in Southwest Virginia, organizer Jennifer Blankenship, a member of the board of directors for the fairground, said.

The event has been created to bring people from across the region to Washington County for one weekend in June to compete with other old-time and bluegrass musicians for $6,000 in prize money and ribbons, Blankenship said.

Yet, it’s more than a competition, she promised.

As she foresees it, visitors will be able to walk through the campground to find heritage music being played among contestants and spectators. At least, that’s how it’s gone for decades at the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Conventions — a place frequently visited by Blankenship and her family. And, just like Galax, within the campsite jams, you may come across flat foot competitions or find a professional musician taking the time to play music with a young child that is just starting out.

Organizers plan for a number of vendors to sell local goods and food.

Competitors are already signing up, Blankenship said.

Musicians can compete individually and as a band, playing old-time or bluegrass music, she said.

Blankenship expects musicians to compete with such instruments as fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo and dobro.

“There will also be individual dance competitions,” she said. “It is free to compete. There will be a gate admission. You have to pay to get in the gate.”

Admission is $20 for the weekend, or $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday.

The winner of the old-time band competition will also be invited to perform at the “Song of the Mountains,” broadcast on PBS-TV from the Lincoln Theatre of Marion, Virginia.

Blankenship, 40, helped create the fiddlers convention with the help of Tonya Triplett, the tourism director for Abingdon.

The convention is a fundraiser for the fairgrounds to raise money for capital improvement projects on the property and create opportunities to host more community events throughout the year.

