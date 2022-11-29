Festival of Trees highlights Sullivan County's origins

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in its 200-year history, the Old Deery Inn will host a Festival of Trees, beginning Friday, Dec. 2.

Myrna Bush, a member of the Sullivan County Historical Preservation Association, which preserves the home museum, emphasized all 16 of the community partners participating in the 2022 Old Deery Inn Festival of Trees are from Blountville.

"We really wanted it to be a Blountville thing since it's the Deery Inn," Bush said. "The groups came in and decorated their tree. I set up some of them. Some of them brought their own tree."

Among the community partners represented in the festival of trees are the First Baptist Church of Blountville, the Blountville Farm Bureau and the Animal Control of Sullivan County, as well as the Truist Bank of Blountville and Ron Ramsey and Associates.

While walking through the inn, initially built in 1800 by William Deery, Bush recounted some of the stories from the Deerys, to the Rheas and the Caldwells, who have lived in the building over its 200-year history. Bush said she hopes the festival of trees bring people to visit and learn about the unique history of the Old Deery Inn.

"People don't even know it is here. They don't know that it exists. They don't know that it is a house museum," Bush said. "It's the history of Sullivan County. This is where Sullivan County began."

Bush is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Old Deery Inn's Festival of Trees and will be serving apple cider and gingerbread cookies.

"I've always loved Christmas, so it's just been magical," Bush said. "I love this place so much."

The Old Deery Inn will open its doors to visitors as part of the Sullivan County Holiday Celebrations on Friday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. The inn will also be on display Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets to the Festival of Trees are $5. Admission for children is free.