Ferguson named recipient of Chancellor's Award

Cris Perkins, the Tennessee Board of Regents assistant vice chancellor for Strategic Advancement, and Carol G. Ferguson.

The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) named longtime Northeast State Foundation board member Carol G. Ferguson as a recipient of the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2022 Thursday.

Cris Perkins, TBR assistant vice chancellor for Strategic Advancement, presented the award.

"This is the highest philanthropy award given by the Tennessee Board of Regents system," Perkins said. "Thank you, Carol, for the love you have for Northeast State and its students."

Ferguson has been a generous supporter of the college since 1991, when she joined the foundation at the request of former Northeast State President R. Wade Powers.

"It was an honor when Dr. Powers asked me to serve on this board," Ferguson said. "And it's been an honor every day."

Ferguson has created an annual scholarship and an endowed scholarship at the college. She recently announced her intention to create two more endowed scholarships in honor of her mother and grandmother, Alice Gallagher and Rose Gallagher, and her mother-in-law and grandmother, Doris Ferguson and Ethel Layton.

Ferguson served as president of the foundation from 2001-02, and under her leadership, the foundation realized a goal of 50 endowed scholarships. She is the current chair of the Foundation's Scholarship Committee and helps organize the college's annual Because of You fundraising campaign.

Because of her generosity, the foundation recognizes Ferguson as a President's Trust Silver-Level Member for contributions between $100,000 and $499,000.

