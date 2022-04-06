Fentanyl abuse, overdoses prompt school awareness project

BRISTOL, Va. — Overdose deaths due to synthetic opioids including fentanyl rose 63% across Southwest Virginia during the past three years, one of several reasons the city school system is ramping up efforts to educate families of the dangers.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients but is often diverted for abuse by adding it to other drugs.

Its abuse can cause an “intense, short-term high, temporary feelings of euphoria, slowed respiration and reduced blood pressure, according to the DEA. It can also cause nausea, fainting, seizures and death.

Between 2018 and 2020, the most current statistics available, overdose deaths rose 16%, from 66 in 2018 to 77 in 2020 in the two cities and 10 counties of far Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

During that same period, the number of overdose deaths attributed to synthetic opioids not including methadone jumped from 22 in 2018 to 36 in 2020, a 63% rise.

Of the 221 total overdose deaths reported across the region during that three-year period, 87, or 39%, were due to synthetic opioids, including 36 in 2020, 29 in 2019 and 22 in 2018.

The city of Bristol, Virginia reported 12 deaths due to drug overdoses during that three-year period with seven attributed to synthetic opioids.

“We have, unfortunately, seen a rise in fentanyl overdoses for the last couple years, especially during the [COVID-19] pandemic. In Southwest Virginia we’re seeing more heroin. We’re seeing more fentanyl, more fentanyl laced with methamphetamine, so we’ve seen a steady increase. It’s so disheartening,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District, said.

The problem exists across the region and state. Virginia reported 1,749 drug overdose deaths in 2020 with 1,303, or 74%, attributable to synthetic opioids. It represents a 55% increase in overdose deaths attributable to synthetic opioids compared to just two years prior in 2018. By comparison, total overdose deaths rose 22% during that same time.

Tazewell County had one of the state’s highest rates with 51 overdose deaths over the past three years, nearly half caused by synthetic opioids, including 14 of 23 reported in 2020, according to VDH.

Wise County reported 31 overdose deaths during the period, including 18 caused by synthetics, and Washington County, Virginia, reported 19 overdose deaths during the 2018-2020 period, with nine blamed on synthetics.

These are crushing statistics for a region still recovering from a national opioid epidemic, much of which played out here in central Appalachia.

Not all drug overdoses end in death. City fire and EMS personnel responded to 179 drug overdose calls over a two-year period from January 2020 and January 2022, city Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said.

These trends prompted Bristol Virginia Public Schools to create a fentanyl task force involving city police, fire, EMS and sheriff’s office personnel, school leaders and public health and other organizations.

“Fentanyl is having an impact on all of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Some of our students were having personal impact from fentanyl in their community or in their family. If it’s in our community, we know it’s not long before it comes into our schools. We just felt we needed to make sure our students and families were aware of the dangers,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.

To that end, the school system plans to host a fentanyl abuse awareness day Thursday, April 28, for Virginia High School students and the community.

“I hate that we need to do it, but I’m so pleased we have the support of so many local agencies, our state and national delegation of elected officials. Everybody wants to be part of the solution to make sure our students are safe,” Perrigan said.

Others involved include Bristol Virginia Housing Authority, ETSU, Virginia Highlands, King University, Bristol’s Promise, Community Anti-Drug Coalition, local churches, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Uplift Appalachia, Southwest Virginia Community Health System, Communities in Schools of Southwest Virginia, the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith.

The day will include two sessions for students to visit information booths set up in the gym dealing with drug abuse and recovery, mental health and other aspects, then conclude with a program featuring an as-yet-unnamed speaker.

Parents and members of the public can visit those same booths during the school’s lunch period, Perrigan said.

“One of the things that really came out of this is we brought our students into the planning process. They said let’s not just talk about drugs, let’s talk about the reason some students are choosing to do drugs, which is the mental health aspect. It’s not just fentanyl awareness to what can we do to provide mental health support for our students,” Perrigan said.

Forbes Hubbard said the mental health aspect is significant, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

“The increase of fentanyl in the drug supply in the area, combined with people using alone, combined with other factors of the pandemic has been a perfect storm,” she said. “I think the mental health impact of the pandemic on our area is something we’ll be dealing with for a long time.”

The Mount Rogers Health District is also providing the school system with doses of naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses by temporarily blocking the effects of opioids and helps the person to breathe again. It is administered by squirting it up the nose and can be found under the brand names Narcan and Evzio.

Some school division employees have been trained to properly administer the drug, and training will be available for others, including students who have parental permission, Perrigan said.

Forbes Hubbard said naloxone won’t harm someone who has stopped breathing or passed out for some other reason but isn’t suffering from an opioid overdose.

