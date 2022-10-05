FEMA approves disaster declaration for July floods

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a major disaster declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell counties after significant flooding events in July.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the approval Wednesday. Substantial rainfall July 13-14 created record flash flooding and landslides in portions of the counties. The declaration provides federal support through public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs to assist in recovery efforts and protect against future disasters.

“I would like to thank FEMA for approving Virginia’s request for federal assistance,” Youngkin said in a written statement. “While we await the decision on our request for individual assistance to support the residents that were impacted, we are grateful to have this assistance to help us restore infrastructure and services in the impacted areas. As governor, I will continue to do everything we can to support these communities.”

The decision on a potential award of individual assistance is still pending.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will hold applicant briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants. Applicants will have 30 days to register and submit a request for public assistance (RPA) in the FEMA grants portal, according to the statement.

With this approval, local, state, and private nonprofit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures, may apply to FEMA for reimbursement of 75 percent of eligible costs. The FEMA Public Assistance program could take years to be fully reimbursed for disaster related expenditures.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is the administrative agency for this grant program.

Hazard mitigation grant program support was also approved. With this approval, Virginia will receive funding for projects to reduce future flooding, according to the statement. This program could take 5-7 years to implement. The application phase of this program is 12 months, and then FEMA may take 6-18 months to award the project based on environmental and historic review compliance or technical feasibility review.

Federal assistance is approved at 75 percent of the total eligible project costs. Local governments and state agencies will also apply through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management as the administrating agency.