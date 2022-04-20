Feel Good Fest brings 4/20 vibe to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the sound of reggae music in the air, the Cascade Draft House on State Street greeted Wednesday, April 20, by hosting the first-ever Feel Good Fest.

Spence Flagg, the owner of Cascade Draft House, explained that he had been planning Feel Good Fest since they opened in 2020 and hopes that it grows over time.

“Springtime’s in the air, everybody’s itching to get outside,” Flagg said. “I do actually see this being larger than me where we’re at Anderson Street Park or Cumberland Square Park, and this is more of a community event.”

Flagg stressed that although it is an event taking place on and celebrating 4/20, as well as Earth Day, they were not promoting the use of marijuana or products containing THC, which are illegal in Tennessee.

“We do have a CBD sponsor. So, he’s got his setup, Delta 8 and CBD and everything else that’s legal,” Flagg said.

The Cascade Draft House partnered with Johnson City Brewery to make two 4/20-themed beers for the Feel Good Festival using cannabis terpenes, which add flavor but do not contain THC.

There was no entry fee for the festival, and food was provided by The Project Waffle Family food truck.

Three reggae bands performed at the festival: Breadfruit, The Ian Feathers and Blake Collins Experience and The Soulamanders.

Trevor Leonard, the owner of The Answer, a local CBD store, spoke about why celebrating 4/20 is important not just because it is a good time but also as a way to get the attention of legislators.

“Four-twenty represents a day that we all kind of come out and come together and recognize that we as a whole can support cannabis, and I think it’s also good to have things like this to actually show our legislators that there is a lot of support [for legalization], and that it is a very positive thing,” Leonard said.

Leon Sam, a local artist who, up until the COVID pandemic, regularly attended festivals to sell his art, spoke about the anxiety he gets being around lots of people and that ever since he started using CBD, he has been able to manage his anxiety a lot better.

“When I go to events, I used to drink. It led to me giving away a lot more than I was actually selling. So the smoking [of CBD] helps with the anxiety of having to deal with people or being in public, especially coming out of the pandemic,” Sam said.

Flagg said he believes the Feel Good Festival can become an annual happening.

“It’s just something that I felt like we could build on. The day [4/20] would never change, and we could move around it,” Flagg said.

