Federal partnership extended to fund regional fish hatcheries

The Tennessee Valley Authority and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have reached an agreement to provide continued funding for three federal fish hatcheries that have stocked waters in Georgia and Tennessee with trout.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are also involved in the agreement, according to a news release issued Friday. Officials gathered at the South Holston Weir Dam in Sullivan County on Friday to make the announcement.
Since 2013, the TVA has provided funding for trout production at three national fish hatchers managed by the Fish and Wildlife Service. Those hatchers are at Dale Hollow and Erwin in Tennessee, and the Chattahoochee Forest in Georgia, the release states.
Trout are then provided to tailwaters and reservoirs in the two states, including Appalachia, Blue Ridge, Boone, Cherokee, Fort Patrick Henry, Normandy, Norris, South Holston, Tims Ford and Wilbur. Trout-stocked reservoirs in the plan include Fort Patrick Henry, South Holston, Parksville, Watauga and Wilbur reservoirs, the release states.
The new agreement extends the partnership through 2024 and will provide millions of trout to the waterways.
“Anglers come from all over the country to fish on TVA-managed lakes and rivers, and with this partnership TVA will continue its role in making sure people will continue to enjoy some of the best trout fishing in the country,” TVA Vice President of River & Resources Allen Clare said in the release. “This fits into our mission of environmental stewardship, economic development and the enhancement of quality of life in the Tennessee Valley. An important way we accomplish this mission is by working with our valued partner agencies on projects such as this.”
The TVA said the partnership provided more than 1.1 million brook, brown, lake and rainbow trout to the waters. More than 256,000 anglers are estimated to fish for trout in Tennessee and Georgia waters each year, spending about $73 for every $1 invested in the hatchery program, and producing an economic impact of about $45 million, the release states.
“This partnership is critical to TWRA’s management of trout fisheries — each year up to 80% of the trout stocked at TVA projects come from federal hatcheries,” said Frank Fiss, chief of fisheries for TWRA. “These fisheries include some of the best in the Southeast.”