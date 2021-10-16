Federal partnership extended to fund regional fish hatcheries

The Tennessee Valley Authority and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have reached an agreement to provide continued funding for three federal fish hatcheries that have stocked waters in Georgia and Tennessee with trout.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are also involved in the agreement, according to a news release issued Friday. Officials gathered at the South Holston Weir Dam in Sullivan County on Friday to make the announcement.

Since 2013, the TVA has provided funding for trout production at three national fish hatchers managed by the Fish and Wildlife Service. Those hatchers are at Dale Hollow and Erwin in Tennessee, and the Chattahoochee Forest in Georgia, the release states.

Trout are then provided to tailwaters and reservoirs in the two states, including Appalachia, Blue Ridge, Boone, Cherokee, Fort Patrick Henry, Normandy, Norris, South Holston, Tims Ford and Wilbur. Trout-stocked reservoirs in the plan include Fort Patrick Henry, South Holston, Parksville, Watauga and Wilbur reservoirs, the release states.

The new agreement extends the partnership through 2024 and will provide millions of trout to the waterways.