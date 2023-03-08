WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced $100,000 in federal funding would fund repairs along the Virginia Creeper Trail.

The Appalachian Regional Commission will provide the funds to help rehabilitate work along the Creeper Trail, according to a written statement.

The ARC funding would be combined with additional funds from state and local government, are to be used to complete needed repairs to Trestle 31 along the popular 34-mile hiking and biking trail.

The senator wrote a letter requesting this funding in July 2022. He visited the Virginia Creeper Trail in August 2022, according to the statement.

“I’ve hiked the Virginia Creeper Trail many times, and I know how critical it is for community recreation and the local economy," Kaine said. "I’m glad these federal dollars are going to repair a trestle along the Virginia Creeper Trail to help ensure visitors can enjoy it for generations to come.”

The Virginia Creeper Trail provides many economic benefits to surrounding Southwest Virginia communities, including the towns and Abingdon and Damascus.

The former railroad line attracts about 250,000 visitors annually to hike, bike, walk or ride horseback.

In 2014 it was inducted in to the national Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.