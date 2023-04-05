The city of Bristol Virginia has been awarded over $10,000 to supplement emergency food and shelter and applications for those funds are now being accepted.

The federal funds came through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, according to a written statement.

Total funds available are $10,156 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the city.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to the city are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program, according to the statement.

To qualify local agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and — if they are a private voluntary organization — have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds please contact Lorie Bradley by email at lorie@unitedwaybristol.com for an application. Completed applications must be submitted by April 21 by email to lorie@unitedwaybristol.com or by mail to United Way of Bristol, P.O. Box 696, Bristol, TN 37621.