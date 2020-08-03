Fatal wreck in Dante under investigation

DANTE, Va. – A fatal wreck in Dante is under investigation after a truck was found Saturday that appears to have crashed several days before being discovered, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

A 2002 Ford truck was located Saturday night about 180 feet from State Route 63, the release states.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation found that the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and then ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle went over an embankment and turned upside down, according to the release.

The driver was dead and their remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for identification, the release states.

No other details were released Monday.