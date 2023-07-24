Farm Credit of the Virginias announced that previous branch manager for the Abingdon and Roanoke offices, Chris Frazier, was promoted to regional sales and lending manager for the southwest region.

Farm Credit’s southwest region includes the Roanoke, Wytheville, Abingdon and Lewisburg branch offices, plus the field offices in Gate City and Floyd. Additionally, Frazier is leading the Ripley branch lending team on a temporary basis.

"I enjoy the daily customer interactions, the personal service we offer, the chance to problem solve and serving as a reliable financial partner to the agriculture industry and our rural communities," said Frazier.

Frazier is a Scott County, Va. native and has been involved in agriculture since a young age, raising tobacco and hair sheep. Now, he and his wife and their two sons raise Angus cattle on their family farm. Frazier obtained a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Virginia at Wise and a Master of Business Administration from King University.

Frazier joined the FCV team as a loan officer in 2019 and was promoted to branch manager in 2022. During his four-year tenure with FCV, Frazier has had the opportunity to build strong relationships both inside and outside of the Association, with co-workers and customer-owners alike.

Frazier is excited to be taking on a greater leadership role and becoming more involved in the rural communities served by the southwest region.

“I firmly believe that a benefit to working with Farm Credit is the ability to deal locally with people who value and support the agriculture industry,” he said.

Chief Lending Officer, Michael Almond, shared, “Chris has shown outstanding leadership skills during his time serving as a branch manager and we are excited to watch him grow in this new role. His passion for agriculture and serving our customer-owners shines through in everything he does.”