‘Farm and Fun Time Show’ to stage at the Paramount

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Turn the page on another chapter in Bristol’s rich history of music. Radio Bristol’s venerable “Farm and Fun Time Show” is on the move.

However, next Thursday’s installment, which features guest headliner The Legendary Ingramettes, will not be the last in its current home inside The Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Beginning in March, the show will stage quarterly in the historic Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown Bristol, Tennessee. Announced Friday morning inside the lobby of the Paramount, the beloved PBS syndicated program will present country music’s Mavericks on Thursday, March 10.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Birthplace of Country Music,” said Jennifer Hayes, executive director of Paramount Bristol.

“Farm and Fun Time” began in late 1946. Broadcast via radio station WCYB, its origins were strictly as a minutes-long live radio program. It highlighted such local bands as Curly King & His Tennessee Hilltoppers, the first act to perform on “Farm and Fun Time.”

Revived as a monthly live radio program with in-person audiences in 2014, the show has for years posted sell-out performances on a regular basis inside its current 100-seat home. The Paramount seats more than 700.

“The vision was there from the get-go. This is definitely the next stage for the show,” said Kris Truelsen, host of the “Farm and Fun Time Show.” “We’re going to do this quarterly and with a fifth show during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.”

Consequently, the show will remain in the theater housed inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum during the months away from the Paramount.

“We’re taking baby steps,” Truelsen said. “The format for ‘Farm and Fun Time’ at the Paramount will be different. Headliners perform half-hour sets at the museum. At the Paramount, headliners will have an hour.”

Country veteran Dallas Wayne with guitarist Redd Volkaert will open for The Mavericks on March 10 at the Paramount.

“I’m so delighted that this will be my first show in my new adopted hometown of Bristol, Tennessee,” said Dallas Wayne, a veteran country singer and nationwide broadcaster on Sirius XM’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel. “I’m delighted to work with the Mavericks once again.”

In addition to serving as the show’s emcee, Truelsen leads Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles, “Farm and Fun Time’s” host band. They perform during each installment of the program, providing musical interludes and live commercials for such underwriters as Eastman Credit Union.

PBS syndication of “Farm and Fun Time: began two years ago via Roanoke-based Blue Ridge PBS. Since then, East Tennessee PBS and PBS North Carolina have tabbed the musical variety program for inclusion in their televised lineups.

“Music tells the stories of our region,” said William Anderson, president and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS. “More and more people will be exposed. (‘Farm and Fun Time’) is available to PBS stations all over the country.”

In its original run during the 1940s and 50s, “Farm and Fun Time” provided an outlet and springboard for a number of Appalachian based and flavored acts. Marquee musicians included Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs as well as brothers Carter and Ralph Stanley. The Stanley Brothers first appeared on the show the day after Christmas of 1946.

“That was the biggest thing in this part of the country,” said the late Ralph Stanley during an interview aboard his bus in downtown Bristol in 2013. “The only thing bigger was the Grand Ole Opry. We were on (‘Farm and Fun Time’) from ’46 to ’58.”

Since its revival, the fast-paced program has staged such prominent musicians as Jim Lauderdale and Marty Stuart. Furthermore, occasional special episodes of the show have already staged in the Paramount. For instance, bluegrass stars The Earls of Leicester headlined a show in the Paramount during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in 2017.

“It’s really great to see ‘Farm and Fun Time’ continue to grow and expand to new audiences,” said Bill Hartley, a Bristol Virginia city councilman and past president of the Birthplace of Country Music.

Given its long and nuanced history, “Farm and Fun Time’s” partnership with the Paramount reflects the show’s gradual expansion of exposure. It’s another step in a long line of steps taken.

“This is another historic moment for BCM and Radio Bristol,” said Leah Ross, BCM executive director of advancement. “Paramount Bristol is the shining jewel of our downtown and a premier venue in our region. This is a wonderful partnership that will only grow with time.”

Tickets went on sale Friday morning for the March 10 appearance by The Mavericks on “Farm and Fun Time” at the Paramount. For more information, call 423-274-8920 or visit www.paramountbristol.org.

“We’re excited about the future,” Hayes said.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.