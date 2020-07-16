BRISTOL, Tenn. — Despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee and public health concerns surrounding large gatherings, thousands of people filed into Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday for the NASCAR All-Star Race.
In the hours leading up to the race, spaces outside the speedway took on a festive mood as race fans shopped for souvenirs and enjoyed tailgates, where people grilled hot dogs and burgers, listened to music and played cornhole.
The most visible reminders of the pandemic’s presence were the face masks some people wore as they browsed vendors and the subdued level of activity compared to a typical race.
Still, many did not wear the face masks until they entered the stadium, where they were required to wear a covering until they arrived at their seats.
Wednesday’s event was limited to up to 30,000 fans, which marks the country’s largest organized sports gathering since the pandemic shut down professional athletic events in the spring. BMS spread spectators out in the stands to ensure physical distancing between groups and provided masks to those who needed one.
To fans like Chris Bird, who traveled to Bristol from Chesterfield, South Carolina, Wednesday’s event was the first step toward the comeback of American sports.
“Someone’s got to do it,” said Bird, 28, standing outside some of the vendors near the racetrack.
He said he didn’t mind wearing a face mask if that’s part of what it will take for sports to resume.
Chris Conover, 40, drove to Bristol from Jacksonville, Florida, with his 14-year-old son, Carter. The two snapped a selfie near the track’s “It’s Bristol, Baby!” sign shortly after arriving Wednesday.
The father donned a Milwaukee Bucks face mask, and his son wore a white mask with red stars on it.
He said they were leaving after the race and not staying in Bristol, in part due to the pandemic.
“My wife was really concerned,” he said about the rising case numbers in Northeast Tennessee. “That’s why we’re just coming here and leaving right away.”
Others acknowledged the pandemic and the need for people to take precautions, but they seemed less restrained by it.
“I’m not going to live my life in fear,” said Randy Hess, 68, of West York, Pennsylvania.
Hess, who said he is a Vietnam veteran, added that he felt safe attending the race and that he was camping out in the area. When he returns home, he plans to self-quarantine for 14 days, he said.
“Everyone has a responsibility to take precautions,” said Matthew Mockerman, 53, of Montgomery County, Maryland. He and his family previously traveled to South Carolina in May, and they were planning a trip to Virginia Beach after the Bristol race, he said.
But he said they are responsible and pointed to the hand sanitizing station that his family was using.
Others came from closer to Bristol.
Shawna Chamberlain, 40, of Hamblen County, Tennessee, visited Wednesday’s race for a one-day trip with her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.
“I’m fine with wearing a mask,” she said, adding that she “absolutely” felt safe.
At a tailgate, Canaan Addison, 22, of Richlands, Virginia, played a game of beer pong with his friends.
Addison said he was fine with the masks as a way to prevent spread.
Josh Conley, 24, of Bluefield, Virginia, said he didn’t want to downplay the severity of the pandemic but said the race could bring much-needed economic activity to the area.
“Anything that stimulates the economy in this area is healthy,” he said.
A number of public health experts questioned the decision to allow thousands of fans to attend the race, which was originally set to take place in Charlotte but was rescheduled to Bristol due to the COVID-19 cases in North Carolina at the time the move was announced in June.
Although the BMS event’s safety plans won support from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, other experts who were interviewed by the Bristol Herald Courier said infections were still possible at the race.
Among the concerns they raised is that when people yell or cheer, respiratory droplets can travel farther than the 6 feet usually cited as a minimum distance people should keep from one another. Social distancing can also be hard to maintain as people walk through an arena, and fans could still find themselves in proximity to people who are asymptomatic, meaning they may not realize they are infected.
Experts also said the risk of infection was present outside the stadium, such as when visitors are eating at local restaurants or shopping at area stores.
Sonya Hopkins, 47, of Clemson, South Carolina, said she didn’t know COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the Tri-Cities. Last week, officials at Ballad Health said the region is on the brink of the pandemic becoming worse.
She wore a cheetah print mask and was waiting outside a portable toilet for her friend from Georgia, who was also attending the race.
Hopkins said she understood why they needed to wear the masks, but “it still doesn’t make it any easier, considering it’s 90-something degrees,” she said.
Like others on Wednesday, she said she also washes her hands regularly and uses hand sanitizer.
“I’m doing my part, and I’m hoping everyone else does too,” she said.
