Family argument led to double shooting in Washington County
Family argument led to double shooting in Washington County

A family argument led to Thursday’s fatal shootings that left two people dead in Washington County, Virginia, according to a criminal complaint.

BHC 08282020 Washington Co Double Murder 08

Albert Lee Ricketson

Albert Lee Ricketson, 29, of Abingdon, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Misty Dawn Bishop, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, and Trevor Alexander Sweat, 24, of Bristol, Tennessee, both died Thursday morning of gunshot wounds at a home on Peaceful Valley Road between Abingdon and Bristol.

“Ricketson used a firearm to shoot and kill Misty Bishop and Trevor Stout,” Detective Curtis Heath wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Washington County General District Court.

Heath said Ricketson was involved in an argument with Bishop, who was Sweat’s girlfriend. The complaint provided no other new details.

Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed Friday that Ricketson was the boyfriend of Bishop’s daughter.

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for Bishop’s family.

The page describes Bishop as a “hard worker” and a “wonderful mother to her children.” She recently became a grandmother and “boy did she love that baby,” the page states.

Bishop leaves behind three children, including two juveniles who witnessed the shooting, the GoFundMe and authorities said.

The juveniles and adults in the home have been placed in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services, according to Andis.

Ricketson, who has a lengthy criminal history, is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

