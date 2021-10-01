Families deal with challenges of having babies in pandemic

“I was looking forward to baby showers and shopping, and that just didn’t happen for us,” she said.

Her husband had to watch the first ultrasound of their baby on his phone from the car. After that, he was allowed to attend the scans while wearing a mask.

Matt Shannon, history professor at E&H, and his wife, Samantha, who also taught history at the college during the pandemic, found out they were expecting before Christmas 2019.

“It was hard not seeing our families who live out of town,” said the wife. “Even though we weren’t able to get together physically, it was nice to know so many couples in the Emory community were going through the same things.”

Samantha Lopez said her life didn’t dramatically change before delivering her son, Theo, in May 2020. Lopez, who is director of housing and residence life at E&H, remained on call while many of her colleagues worked from home.

Lopez and her husband, Luis Lopez, both live on campus, making it difficult to visit often with their families due to visitation restrictions on campus.

None of the mothers could have imagined spending nine months pregnant during a pandemic. But not all of the changes were bad, they said.