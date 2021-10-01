Families deal with challenges of having babies in pandemic

EMORY, Va. — Baby showers, baby scans and maternity clothes are exciting milestones for any mom-to-be, but the shadow of the pandemic in 2020 hovered over this memorable time for five local couples.
The couples, who know each other through jobs at Emory & Henry College, expressed their gratitude for delivering healthy babies and escaping COVID-19 while pregnant. But they agreed they were sorry to miss out on celebrations and rituals that usually mark the joyful occasions.
It was just a weird time to be pregnant, they said.
Rachael Wilbur, web content manager and chief photographer at E&H, recently threw an informal birthday party for her 1-year-old daughter, Lily, and invited the four other couples who also were expecting babies at the same time she was pregnant.
Wilbur said the network of friends on campus was a big comfort for her during a time when visiting with family and friends was restricted.
“I’m not originally from this area, so it was hard not having family here,” said Wilbur, who grew up in Granite City, Illinois. I’m thankful for the other moms on campus. We all shared very similar experiences. It was like our own little community that bonded us together.”
Wilbur found out in early January 2020 that she and her husband, Dan Van Tassel, chairman of the art department at the college, were expecting a baby.
“We had just started hearing about COVID. At that point, no one knew what was going to happen next,” she said.
Just as she was starting her second trimester, the college transitioned to virtual learning and many employees started working from home.
Wilbur had to navigate through many pandemic restrictions before delivering on Sept. 11, 2020.
“The 20-week ultrasound is an important scan,” she said. “But my husband had to watch from the car using FaceTime on his phone.”
They originally wanted to take classes for first-time parents, but they were canceled and replaced with online instructions, she said.
Wilbur resorted to creative measures when it came time for a baby shower. Friends dropped off their gifts at the front door, and all of the packages were later opened while the gift-givers watched via Zoom.
She exchanged her maternity clothing for pajamas while working at home.
“A lot of my colleagues didn’t even know I was pregnant. I missed people seeing the baby bump grow,” she said.
Wilbur said these pandemic memories will remain vivid for a long time.
During her time at home, she created a baby book of her experiences during the pandemic.
“It will be a historical record for Lily,” she said.
Dylan Johnson, director of campus recreation at the college, and his wife, Brittany Reynolds, said their baby, Miloh, born April 15, 2020, is the oldest of the quarantine babies.
The couple was thankful they escaped a lot of the restrictions since the pandemic had just started a month before the arrival of their son.
“But I was really nervous I wasn’t going to be allowed to be at the delivery,” said Johnson, who had heard that other hospitals across the country were not allowing fathers in the delivery rooms.
Turns out, Johnson was allowed to be there when his wife needed him.
The months that followed have been spent reconnecting with family while still taking precautions to avoid exposure to the highly contagious virus.
Ryan Bowyer, executive director of Strategic Initiatives in the E&H president’s office, said he and his wife, Lauren Meares, found out they were expecting a baby in December 2019 — just three months before COVID hit the region.
“The first trimester was typical, but everything changed in March,” said the new father.
Meares, who is technical services librarian at Washington County Public Library, said the hardest thing they had to sacrifice was not being with family and friends during the pregnancy. Meares said didn’t see her family, who live in South Carolina, during her entire pregnancy.
“I was looking forward to baby showers and shopping, and that just didn’t happen for us,” she said.
Her husband had to watch the first ultrasound of their baby on his phone from the car. After that, he was allowed to attend the scans while wearing a mask.
Matt Shannon, history professor at E&H, and his wife, Samantha, who also taught history at the college during the pandemic, found out they were expecting before Christmas 2019.
“It was hard not seeing our families who live out of town,” said the wife. “Even though we weren’t able to get together physically, it was nice to know so many couples in the Emory community were going through the same things.”
Samantha Lopez said her life didn’t dramatically change before delivering her son, Theo, in May 2020. Lopez, who is director of housing and residence life at E&H, remained on call while many of her colleagues worked from home.
Lopez and her husband, Luis Lopez, both live on campus, making it difficult to visit often with their families due to visitation restrictions on campus.
None of the mothers could have imagined spending nine months pregnant during a pandemic. But not all of the changes were bad, they said.
Johnson and his wife said they value the time they got to spend together.
Meares said one good thing about being at home during the quarantine was that she got to rest and eat whenever she wanted.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.