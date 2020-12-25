Expert at Ballad meeting: COVID vaccines safe and effective

“There have been no shortcuts in trying to understand the safety of these vaccines. The trials were both large; Pfizer was 44,000 participants and Moderna was just over 30,000 participants. Those are large vaccine trials in a normal time,” Reagan said.

Research shows whatever side effects a drug might cause typically appear during the first six weeks of any trial, Reagan said.

The Food and Drug Administration required vaccine makers to show they have followed at least half of the trial participants for at least two months to monitor any side effects, he said.

“That allows us to know with good certainty the range of anything that is likely with any frequency, probably anything over a half of a percent,” Reagan said. “Because the numbers were high that means 22,000 volunteers in the Pfizer study and 15,000 in the Moderna study were followed for at least two months.

“Will we learn more down the road? Possibly so. We’re certainly going to follow people and those trials are going to go on for the rest of the two-year period,” Reagan said.

The most commonly reported side effects are tenderness, soreness or redness at the vaccine site. Some reported fever, chills and muscle aches.