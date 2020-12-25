Expert at Ballad meeting: COVID vaccines safe and effective

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Two new vaccines against the novel coronavirus are safe and highly effective, an infectious disease specialist said during Ballad Health’s weekly news briefing.
Dr. David Reagan, a clinical epidemiologist/infectious disease expert, Ballad Health adviser and former chief medical officer for the Tennessee Department of Health, reviewed information about the vaccines now in the market.
Vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are being administered to healthcare workers, first responders and the staff and residents of nursing homes locally and nationwide and are expected to be available to the public sometime in 2021.
“Both are very effective,” Reagan said Wednesday. “The Pfizer vaccine is at about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness and Moderna about 94%. In terms of vaccines across the board, that is very effective. Back in the spring we were hoping for a vaccine that was 60% or 70% effective so to have two that are about 95% effective is extraordinarily good.
“Additional good is news is these vaccines appear to be able to prevent severe COVID-19 illness. No one who got the vaccine in either study has died of COVID-19 or had severe illness. That’s very positive.”
In regards to vaccine safety, Reagan said much effort has gone into studying both safety and efficacy.
“There have been no shortcuts in trying to understand the safety of these vaccines. The trials were both large; Pfizer was 44,000 participants and Moderna was just over 30,000 participants. Those are large vaccine trials in a normal time,” Reagan said.
Research shows whatever side effects a drug might cause typically appear during the first six weeks of any trial, Reagan said.
The Food and Drug Administration required vaccine makers to show they have followed at least half of the trial participants for at least two months to monitor any side effects, he said.
“That allows us to know with good certainty the range of anything that is likely with any frequency, probably anything over a half of a percent,” Reagan said. “Because the numbers were high that means 22,000 volunteers in the Pfizer study and 15,000 in the Moderna study were followed for at least two months.
“Will we learn more down the road? Possibly so. We’re certainly going to follow people and those trials are going to go on for the rest of the two-year period,” Reagan said.
The most commonly reported side effects are tenderness, soreness or redness at the vaccine site. Some reported fever, chills and muscle aches.
“In terms of serious side effects there have been very few – less than 1% of vaccine participants had any kind of serious side effect and most have lasted less than 72 hours,” he said. “In terms of a safety profile, that’s excellent.”
Nikki Vanburen is Ballad’s chief nursing officer at Franklin Woods Hospital who is helping oversee vaccinations of thousands of Ballad health care workers. He said some employees have had mild but no severe reactions to the vaccine.
The vaccine doesn’t rely on live COVID virus and cannot give the disease to the recipient, he said.
In regards to recommendations to continue wearing a mask and social distancing after getting the vaccine, Reagan said there are some things about the vaccine scientists don’t know.
“These studies look for the ability to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection and they’re very good at that,” he said. “What we don’t know is, are they just as good at preventing infection that was never symptomatic. Remember 40% to 50% of all transmission of COVID-19 comes from people who are asymptomatic; people who didn’t know they were sick or feel sick.”
The vaccine includes two injections, about a month apart and immunity takes about two weeks after the second injection, he said.
The other point regarding masks and other guidelines is it will take time for the vast majority of the public to receive the vaccine.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC