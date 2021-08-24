Ex-public housing resident 'graduates' to ownership

BRISTOL, Va. — Denise Franklin never hesitated when asked Monday if she wanted to be a role model.

“Sure, sure,” Franklin said while standing in front of her one-story Shakesville Road home. “[Public] housing is wonderful when you’re starting out. Before my daughter, I was in housing, so — if you’re starting out and you’ve got to do housing — go for it. But don’t plan to stay; you want to work your way out of there.”

That is precisely what Franklin did. A public housing resident for about 30 years, she used a federal family self-sufficiency program called Find A Way. She worked, set aside money, met goals, obtained a loan and — earlier this summer — moved into her home.

“I most definitely want to be a role model because you’ve got to work hard, get your plan and your goals together,” she said. “You can make it out of there.”

Officials from the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Virginia Housing and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce held a celebration Monday to mark Franklin’s “graduation” from the program.

The local housing authority has had about 175 participants since the program began in 2006, and about 10% have completed all the steps, according to Lynn Pannell, resident services manager.