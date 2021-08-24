Ex-public housing resident 'graduates' to ownership

BRISTOL, Va. — Denise Franklin never hesitated when asked Monday if she wanted to be a role model.
“Sure, sure,” Franklin said while standing in front of her one-story Shakesville Road home. “[Public] housing is wonderful when you’re starting out. Before my daughter, I was in housing, so — if you’re starting out and you’ve got to do housing — go for it. But don’t plan to stay; you want to work your way out of there.”
That is precisely what Franklin did. A public housing resident for about 30 years, she used a federal family self-sufficiency program called Find A Way. She worked, set aside money, met goals, obtained a loan and — earlier this summer — moved into her home.
“I most definitely want to be a role model because you’ve got to work hard, get your plan and your goals together,” she said. “You can make it out of there.”
Officials from the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Virginia Housing and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce held a celebration Monday to mark Franklin’s “graduation” from the program.
The local housing authority has had about 175 participants since the program began in 2006, and about 10% have completed all the steps, according to Lynn Pannell, resident services manager.
“Even though not everyone graduated, they took something away from it. We always work on goals and help to eliminate barriers to employment and self-sufficiency,” Pannell said. “It’s not for the faint-hearted because you’ve got to be willing to work. The increase from the escrow comes from earned income, so you have to stay with it. … This program is truly the best thing HUD has ever done, hands down.”
Franklin said the program helps residents achieve their goals.
“Once you complete your goals, you graduate the program, and you have an escrow that your rent goes toward,” Franklin said. “I am very excited, very blessed. God has been really good to me.”
Franklin said she moved in after working a 12-hour shift, and her new neighbors have already been very welcoming.
Lisa Porter, executive director of BRHA, said the Find A Way program offers a pathway to home ownership.
“I’m ecstatic,” Porter said. “Our participants set five-year goals and, as they go, get closer and closer to fulfilling the contract. A lot of them become homeowners, which is the ultimate goal.”
Franklin will continue serving on the Housing Authority board of commissioners but will no longer be the resident representative, Porter said.
Franklin’s daughter, Connie, said she, too, is enjoying their new home.
“This is indescribable. She has been wanting this for so long, and she’s worked so hard. I am very proud to have her as my mom,” she said. “I hope I can make her half as proud as she’s made me.”
