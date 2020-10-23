Ex-NASCAR driver McClure gets probation

McClure’s wife, Miranda McClure, told the Associated Press in February that she believed Campbell was abusing the special exemption in an attempt to drag the case out and wear her down amid the couple’s divorce.

In her victim impact statement given during Wednesday’s hearing, Miranda McClure told the court, “That day that it happened, I was scared for my life and my children were scared, as well.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Smyth County Deputy Nicole Cline went to the couple’s home on Lonesome Pine Lane in February 2018 after dispatch received reports of a physical altercation at the residence. By the time Cline arrived, Chilhowie Police Lt. Aaron Smith had already separated the two. Smith told Cline that Miranda McClure had a hand print on the left side of her face when he arrived.

In a petition for a protective order, Miranda McClure wrote that during the ordeal, her husband had “grabbed me by the throat and pushed me up against the wall yelling and cussing me.”

She wrote that when she attempted to call 911, McClure grabbed her again.