Evidence shows omicron prevalent in the Tri-Cities

The highly transmissible COVID omicron variant is now prevalent in the Tri-Cities and driving an increased demand for testing.
Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said there is evidence that omicron has reached the region, which was already experiencing high rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
“Through the statistical sampling they do through the CDC and looking at the patterns developed in other countries — particularly South Africa and the United Kingdom — we’re following the same pattern,” May said. “Looking at the statistical sampling from the CDC, we are most likely dealing predominantly with the omicron variant in our region and across the state.”
The Centers for Disease Control take statistically valid samples and run full PCR tests on them that show the most likely percentage of a specific variant, be it omicron, delta or any other, circulating within a population, May said.
“Omicron is going to move through the population very rapidly,” May said. “The good thing is we’re not seeing near the hospitalization and death rates associated with omicron. That is due to the change in the actual nature of the virus, we do have a modest amount of immunization in place that still protects against hospitalization and death — not so good against actual infection.”
The delta variant is blamed for the prolonged surge that gripped the region during late summer and fall and then intensified in the weeks after Thanksgiving.
On Tuesday, Ballad Health reported treating 281 COVID-positive inpatients in its hospitals, including 76 in intensive care units with 60 of them on ventilators.
Those are the highest totals since early October, and the trend line trajectory continues steadily upward, health system records show.
Sullivan reported an average of 100 new cases per day over the past 14 days, compared to 76 new cases per day in mid-December. Sullivan had about 1,250 residents with active COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
All of this is prompting increased public demand for testing.
Over the past seven days, Sullivan County has averaged 493 COVID tests per day with a positivity rate of 22.1%, meaning more than one in five people tested is positive. That is 14% more tests compared to last week when the seven-day positivity was 18.3%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
“Through the health department and our local health departments I think we still have an adequate supply of the antigen and the Everlywell PCR testing kits that we are giving out,” May said. “I’ve not heard of any shortages in our labs that are running with reagents and the materials needed to do that here locally. I think right now the testing supply is adequate based on what we have here and working with our local labs.”
Testing for COVID-19 is available at the Blountville Health Department, at 154 Blountville Bypass in Blountville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing demand is also up across Southwest Virginia. More than 5,100 tests were administered over the past seven days in the Mount Rogers Health District, with 15.4% positivity, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Over 2,200 tests were administered over the past week in the Cumberland Plateau Health District, with 16.8% coming back positive. Over 1,700 tests were given in the LENOWISCO District in the past week with 19.4% positivity.
Testing remains available at health departments across Virginia.
“We have COVID-19 testing appointments available at each local health department and can increase appointments if interest is greater than what we currently have open,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District.
There is no charge at the health department locations.
“People can call their local health department to schedule an appointment. Testing through the local health department has been and continues to be free of charge,” Forbes Hubbard said. “They are PCR tests that get sent away. They take 24-48 hours to get back, usually it’s closer to 48 hours.”
In a statement, Ballad Health said it too is experiencing an increase in testing demand.
“The demand for COVID-19 testing continues to grow significantly in the Ballad Health service area. Last week alone, Ballad Health tested nearly 9,000 patients. We are using a variety of testing capabilities to meet the needs of our community. As the volume has grown, we experienced some delay in turn-around times but remain committed to accommodating all testing needs,” according to the statement.
Commercial pharmacies continue to offer testing services and have testing kits for sale, although supplies may sometimes be limited, according to a statement from Walgreens.
“We have been working closely with our lab partners to expand testing capacity while minimizing turnaround times for test results. We anticipate 24- to 48-hour turnaround time for COVID-19 PCR test results. Rapid point-of-care tests are also available, and results will continue to be available in less than 24 hours,” according to the statement.
Walgreens did institute a four-item limit on testing supply purchases due to high demand.
