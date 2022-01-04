Evidence shows omicron prevalent in the Tri-Cities

“Omicron is going to move through the population very rapidly,” May said. “The good thing is we’re not seeing near the hospitalization and death rates associated with omicron. That is due to the change in the actual nature of the virus, we do have a modest amount of immunization in place that still protects against hospitalization and death — not so good against actual infection.”

The delta variant is blamed for the prolonged surge that gripped the region during late summer and fall and then intensified in the weeks after Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, Ballad Health reported treating 281 COVID-positive inpatients in its hospitals, including 76 in intensive care units with 60 of them on ventilators.

Those are the highest totals since early October, and the trend line trajectory continues steadily upward, health system records show.

Sullivan reported an average of 100 new cases per day over the past 14 days, compared to 76 new cases per day in mid-December. Sullivan had about 1,250 residents with active COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

All of this is prompting increased public demand for testing.