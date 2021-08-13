ETSU OB-GYN Dr. Sheri Holmes discusses vaccination safety for babies, pregnant women

Last month, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology formally recommended that pregnant women be vaccinated.

None of the initial trials of the three vaccines included pregnant women but, Holmes said, that is not uncommon in vaccination studies. Trials involving pregnant women are now underway.

“We do know that the vaccines present a low risk for harm to pregnant women while the virus can be very harmful to women,” she said. “If you are pregnant, or breastfeeding or considering conception, you should always check with your provider to get their opinion on what they recommend as far as vaccination.”

Vaccines delivered to the mother in the latter part of the pregnancy actually produce the antibodies that are transferred to the fetus, she said.

Leading organizations are also urging women who have delivered and are breastfeeding to get the vaccine.

She said there have been some reports of rare reactions to the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine but overall numbers show it to be safe.

“Infections at birth, for the newborn, can be very, very serious and vaccination is the best protection,” Holmes said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.