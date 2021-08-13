 Skip to main content
ETSU OB-GYN Dr. Sheri Holmes discusses vaccination safety for babies, pregnant women
ETSU OB-GYN Dr. Sheri Holmes discusses vaccination safety for babies, pregnant women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A top East Tennessee State University physician this week emphasized the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women and their unborn babies

Dr. Sheri Holmes, chief medical officer of ETSU Health and a practicing ob-gyn, addressed questions about the safety and efficacy of the three vaccines currently available to guard against COVID-19. Her comments came during Ballad Health’s weekly news briefing Wednesday, the same day the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out encouraging pregnant women to take the vaccine due to large numbers of them suffering serious health issues from the virus.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe in pregnancy. The risk of infection of COVID-19 is greater than the risk of the vaccine,” Holmes said. “Vaccination is the best protection for the mother and the indirect passage of the antibodies to the baby.”

She acknowledged that information about the virus and vaccines has evolved over time.

“I know it’s a real source of frustration to everyone, but it’s a necessary evil in that, as we learn more about the virus we have to adjust our reaction to it,” Holmes said.

She said all three vaccines are safe.

“We know a sick mother can result in a sick baby,” she said. “We also know patients with more severe disease often have comorbidities like obesity, hypertension and diabetes.”

Last month, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology formally recommended that pregnant women be vaccinated.

None of the initial trials of the three vaccines included pregnant women but, Holmes said, that is not uncommon in vaccination studies. Trials involving pregnant women are now underway.

“We do know that the vaccines present a low risk for harm to pregnant women while the virus can be very harmful to women,” she said. “If you are pregnant, or breastfeeding or considering conception, you should always check with your provider to get their opinion on what they recommend as far as vaccination.”

Vaccines delivered to the mother in the latter part of the pregnancy actually produce the antibodies that are transferred to the fetus, she said.

Leading organizations are also urging women who have delivered and are breastfeeding to get the vaccine.

She said there have been some reports of rare reactions to the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine but overall numbers show it to be safe.

“Infections at birth, for the newborn, can be very, very serious and vaccination is the best protection,” Holmes said.

