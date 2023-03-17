JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Members of the Class of 2023 at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine learned Friday where they were matched for their residencies, which they begin this summer following their May graduation.

The National Resident Matching Program pairs graduating medical students with residency programs throughout the country. The Class of 2023 had a 100% match rate, the second-straight year Quillen graduates have enjoyed a 100% match rate. Graduates matched into 15 specialties in 20 states and the District of Columbia, according to a written statement.

Of the 73 students in the Class of 2023, 49 are remaining in the Southeast and 10 will remain in East Tennessee across six specialties. Twenty-three students will remain in-state, while nine others are going to residency in North Carolina.

Five students will complete their residency training through military service.

More than half of the class will train in primary care specialties such as family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine and obstetrics and gynecology. Five students matched into anesthesiology programs; four each in surgery, diagnostic and interventional radiology, and psychiatry; three in orthopedic surgery; two in anatomic pathology; and one in otolaryngology.

“It’s a great day, one you should remember” said Dr. Bill Block, vice president for clinical affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine. “It’s an exciting time and a big move for you and your families.”

Members of the Class of 2023 will attend residency at institutions across the country, including Duke, Johns Hopkins, Wake Forest, Louisiana State University, Vanderbilt and the University of Virginia.