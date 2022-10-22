Emory & Henry's Dig Pink event raises money to fight breast cancer

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Emory & Henry College volleyball team competes in a game every season sponsored by the Side-Out Foundation. Dig Pink events are part of a national fundraising campaign dedicated to ensuring the opportunity for volleyball players to be involved in an impactful change.

“The Sideout Foundation is unique in that it was founded by a volleyball coach whose mother was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Kyla King , Emory & Henry College head volleyball coach, said.

The earnings from the Dig Pink event and every other Side-Out Foundation game across the country are donated to research for a cure. In addition to the Dig Pink earnings, Emory & Henry volleyball worked with Greek Life on campus for the Battle of the Bra. The college awards half of a pink wooden bra to each sorority and fraternity that raises the most money for breast cancer awareness and research. This year the winners of the Battle of the Bra were ABX and ΒΛΖ.

Between Dig Pink, the Battle of the Bra and a community raffle for two gift card baskets valued at more than $200, Emory & Henry volleyball raised $1,500 for the cause.

“Because we attack our Dig Pink event from so many vantage points and include our school community we were able to not only raise the most money since I've been at the college but also continue to raise awareness of breast cancer,” King said.

In addition to the efforts from Emory & Henry volleyball, Emory & Henry women’s soccer participated in a breast cancer awareness match on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against Bluefield State University.