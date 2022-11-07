 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emory & Henry to hold Veterans Day ceremony

Veterans Day Release.jpg

Cadets in Emory & Henry’s ROTC will present the colors during Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony.

Emory & Henry College invites the community to attend a presentation of the colors at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Cadets in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program will march from Martin-Brock to the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at 10:45 a.m. while presenting the colors in honor of Veterans Day. Following the presentation of the colors by the ROTC program, the Veterans Day Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts.

“Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday that honors military veterans, or individuals who served in the United States Armed Forces,” retired United States Air Force (USAF) fighter pilot, Veteran Services Coordinator and ROTC Program Director Col. Charlie Quillin, said.

The celebration will include a performance by the Emory & Henry Faculty Brass Quintet. Additionally, the celebration will feature a host of speakers including Emory & Henry President Dr. John W. Wells, Emory & Henry student and ROTC Cadet Thomas Peery, Col. Charlie Quillin ’70, retired USAF and the keynote speaker, Lynn Bennett, E-5 — SSGT, a veteran of the USAF.

“The celebration at the college honors not only our students, faculty and staff members who are veterans or active in the armed forces but all who have served and do serve their country. This is our way of saying ‘thank you for your service,’” Quillin said.

Throughout the program, veterans from all branches of the armed forces will be recognized.

